JJ Spaun family: Who is wife Melody Means Spaun, children and parents? All on US Open winner

JJ Spaun came from behind to pip the likes of Sam Burns and Adam Scott to win the 2025 US Open golf championship on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club. JJ Spaun putts on the 18th green to win during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Spaun managed to cover up his six shots off the lead to claw back his way into winning the title. The 34-year-old entered the final round, playing alongside Viktor Hovland. Sam Burns and Adam Scott were in the final group, with Burns holding a one-shot lead entering the final round.

Here is a look at JJ Spaun's family:

JJ Spaun is the son of John and Dollie Spaun. He grew up with his family in San Dimas in Los Angeles, County, California. His mother, Dollie Spaun, is of Mexican & Filipino descent and worked as an office manager while the golfer's father, John Spaun, has worked as a hospital administrator, according to the Daily Tribune. According to a 2018 article in the Columbus Dispatch, Spaun’s parents were both golfers.

Spaun married Melody Means Spaun in 2019. The couple met through friends in California and live together in Scottsdale, Arizona. She didn’t know much about golf when they met, but became a big part of his career. The couple has two daughters Emerson and Violet. According to his Instagram page, Emerson was born on her mother’s birthday in 2020. Violet was born in 2023 just days before Spaun played in the Travelers Championship.

Melody Spaun is on top of things in Spaun's life, helping him maintain his focus with a “five-hour rule,” which he explained to Golf in that 2023 interview as five hours of practice time to focus, and then he can spend the rest of the day with his family.

“Yeah, so it kind of makes me productive. I don’t mess around and fraternize or socialize with everyone. Kind of just do my thing,” he said.

He has won the biggest tournament of his life, bagging the US Open and the huge prize money assosiated with it. Now it would be time to spend with family which has always stood behind him.