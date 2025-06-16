Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
US Open prize money: How much did JJ Spaun, Robert MacIntyre earn at Oakmont? Purse details revealed

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 16, 2025 05:59 AM IST

JJ Spaun managed to cover up his six shots off the lead to claw back his way into winning the US Open in Oakmont on Sunday

JJ Spaun managed to cover up his six shots off the lead to claw back his way into winning the US Open in Oakmont on Sunday. The 34-year-old entered the final round, playing alongside Viktor Hovland. Sam Burns and Adam Scott were in the final group, with Burns holding a one-shot lead entering the final round.

JJ Spaun won the US Open on Sunday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
US Open Prize Money

The 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club concluded with a $21.5 million purse, the largest in major championship golf, with winner JJ Spaun earning $4.3 million, according to golfdigest.com. 

Total Purse and General Distribution

Total Purse: $21.5 million, the largest in major championship golf, unchanged from 2024. 

Winner’s Share: $4.3 million, awarded to JJ Spaun. 

Payout Structure: The top 66 professionals who made the cut received payouts, with $10,000 for the 75 pros who missed the cut. Amateur Justin Hastings was ineligible for prize money. 

JJ Spaun’s Earnings

Spaun, a 34-year-old American, led after a bogey-free 4-under 66 in round one and rallied in the final round despite five front-nine bogeys. After a 96-minute rain delay, he birdied the 12th, 14th, 17th, and 18th, sinking a historic 65-foot putt to win at 1-under, two strokes ahead. His final round was 40-32, a rare recovery. 

Payout: Spaun earned $4,300,000 for first place. 

Robert MacIntyre’s Earnings

Robert MacIntyre, a 28-year-old Scot, posted a level-par 70 in round one, ranking it among his top-10 career rounds. He finished solo second at 1-over par, battling Oakmont’s “knife-edge” challenge with steady play and patience. His final round included a par on the 18th. 

Payout: MacIntyre earned $2,458,350 for second place. 

Purse Breakdown Highlights

Top Payouts:

1st: $4,300,000 (JJ Spaun)

2nd: $2,458,350 (Robert MacIntyre)

T-3rd: ~$1,000,000 

Top 10: Seven-figure sums for top four, with others from $500,000–$900,000

66th: ~$40,000 (lowest cut payout)

