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Joe Burrow’s slow start vs Ravens draws criticism from fantasy managers as Bengals QB stages second-half comeback

Joe Burrow completed just 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards before halftime.

Updated on: Oct 26, 2026, 00:58:07 IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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The Cincinnati Bengals trailed the Baltimore Ravens 13-0 heading into the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup.

Joe Burrow appeared to find his rhythm after the break. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Joe Burrow appeared to find his rhythm after the break. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Although Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finally found the end zone, his first-half struggles left Cincinnati scoreless through the opening two quarters.

Joe Burrow's slow start sparks backlash

Burrow completed just 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards before halftime, disappointing both fans and fantasy football managers, many of whom took to social media to vent their frustration over his performance.

Deep Dive

How did Joe Burrow perform in the first half against the Ravens?

Burrow completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards before halftime, and the Bengals were scoreless through the first two quarters. Baltimore led 13-0 heading into the third quarter.

How did Joe Burrow turn around his performance after halftime?

Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 143 yards and threw two touchdown passes after the break. His comeback helped Cincinnati take a one-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Why was Lamar Jackson unavailable for the Ravens against the Bengals?

The Ravens ruled Jackson out because of an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley was expected to start in his place.
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A fan tweeted on X, “This is arguably the most incompetent half in the Joe Burrow era.”

Another user posted, “This could easily be the worst Bengals game of the Joe Burrow era, I’m not even exaggerating.”

Another X account tweeted, “What’s wrong with Joe Burrow.”

Another account posted, “Is it time to have an uncomfortable Joe Burrow conversation?”

One frustrated fan took to social media to question Burrow’s focus and work ethic, writing, “Joe Burrow is the least focused Franchise QB in NFL History. I’d love to know if there’s work ethic concerns inside the Bengals building. I’m OVER hearing Joe Burrow in the conversation amongst the league elites.”

Burrow makes second-half comeback

However, the 29-year-old quarterback appeared to find his rhythm after the break, throwing two touchdown passes while completing 15 of 22 attempts for 143 yards with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Burrow’s complete turnaround helped the visitors take a narrow one-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Also read | Troy Aikman reveals stance on Cowboys return as Jerry Jones backs his NFL future

Across five games this season, the Bengals quarterback has connected on 135 of his 189 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions. He boasts a 71.4% completion rate and a 104.4 passer rating, but has been sacked nine times.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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