Joe Burrow’s slow start vs Ravens draws criticism from fantasy managers as Bengals QB stages second-half comeback

The Cincinnati Bengals trailed the Baltimore Ravens 13-0 heading into the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup.

Joe Burrow appeared to find his rhythm after the break. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Although Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finally found the end zone, his first-half struggles left Cincinnati scoreless through the opening two quarters.

Joe Burrow's slow start sparks backlash

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Burrow completed just 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards before halftime, disappointing both fans and fantasy football managers, many of whom took to social media to vent their frustration over his performance.

Deep Dive How did Joe Burrow perform in the first half against the Ravens? Burrow completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards before halftime, and the Bengals were scoreless through the first two quarters. Baltimore led 13-0 heading into the third quarter. How did Joe Burrow turn around his performance after halftime? Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 143 yards and threw two touchdown passes after the break. His comeback helped Cincinnati take a one-point lead heading into the final quarter. Why was Lamar Jackson unavailable for the Ravens against the Bengals? The Ravens ruled Jackson out because of an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley was expected to start in his place.

A fan tweeted on X, “This is arguably the most incompetent half in the Joe Burrow era.”

Another user posted, “This could easily be the worst Bengals game of the Joe Burrow era, I’m not even exaggerating.”

Another X account tweeted, “What’s wrong with Joe Burrow.”

Another account posted, “Is it time to have an uncomfortable Joe Burrow conversation?”

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One frustrated fan took to social media to question Burrow’s focus and work ethic, writing, “Joe Burrow is the least focused Franchise QB in NFL History. I’d love to know if there’s work ethic concerns inside the Bengals building. I’m OVER hearing Joe Burrow in the conversation amongst the league elites.”

Burrow makes second-half comeback

However, the 29-year-old quarterback appeared to find his rhythm after the break, throwing two touchdown passes while completing 15 of 22 attempts for 143 yards with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

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Burrow’s complete turnaround helped the visitors take a narrow one-point lead heading into the final quarter.

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Across five games this season, the Bengals quarterback has connected on 135 of his 189 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions. He boasts a 71.4% completion rate and a 104.4 passer rating, but has been sacked nine times.