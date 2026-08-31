CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered, hit his 1,000th career single and drove in four while Parker Messick struck out five and gave up one run in six innings to lead the Cleveland Guardians past the Kansas City Royals 11-1 on Sunday.

José Ramírez hits home run and 1,000th career single to help Guardians route Royals 11-1

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Cleveland holds the third American League wild card by one game over the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

Ramírez's RBI single in the sixth inning plated Jac Caglianone, helping him become the 11th player in Cleveland history to achieve the feat. His two-run home run in the fourth inning extended the Guardians' lead to 9-1 and was his first at Progressive Field since May 17.

After a 30-minute weather delay, Ramírez opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1 before Nathaniel Lowe sent his 15th homer of the season over the left-center field wall for a 3-1 Cleveland lead.

Jo Adell hit a two-run double in the third, and Lowe added an RBI sacrifice fly.

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{{^usCountry}} Chase DeLauter finished 4 for 4, his third career four-hit game, which included an RBI double in the fourth inning, and Adell capped the scoring with a one-run single in the sixth to help the Guardians avoid a series sweep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chase DeLauter finished 4 for 4, his third career four-hit game, which included an RBI double in the fourth inning, and Adell capped the scoring with a one-run single in the sixth to help the Guardians avoid a series sweep. {{/usCountry}}

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Messick allowed five hits. Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith combined for two hits to close out the game.

Salvador Perez plated the Royals' run with an RBI single in the first. Kansas City had won 12 of its previous 13 games before Sunday's loss.

Seth Lugo gave up nine runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings for Kansas City.

Royals: RHP Randy Dobnak starts the series opener against the Marlins on Tuesday.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams opens game one over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

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