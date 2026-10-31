Josh Jacobs in more trouble as other women contact cops amid Packers RB's battery case

Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers' running back, appears to be in more trouble as more women have reportedly reached out to cops after his arrest. They detailed their allegations against the 28-year-old, who might face charges after an altercation with his then-girlfriend back in May.

Other women have shared allegations about Green Bay Packers player Josh Jacobs amid his battery case. (Reuters)

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The allegations by the other women were part of the battery case against Jacobs that the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department released on Friday night. The release of the records was first reported on by Green Bay TV station NBC 26.

How did Josh Jacobs plead?

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Jacobs reportedly pleaded no contest on September 10 to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested on May 26, three days after the incident where a woman accused him of throwing her to the ground.

What did the other women allege?

One of the women contacted the cops to allege that she had had a similar incident with Jacobs. While she earlier said that this took place around 2023, the woman later changed her statement and said it occurred on January 5, 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that she had communicated with Jacobs for nearly six months before she spent 11 hours at his home. As per her allegation, after she told the NFL player that she had not come for sex, he got angry, slapped her across the face, and told her not to disrespect him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that she had communicated with Jacobs for nearly six months before she spent 11 hours at his home. As per her allegation, after she told the NFL player that she had not come for sex, he got angry, slapped her across the face, and told her not to disrespect him. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman further claimed that Jacobs took her phone threw it into the swimming pool when she tried to leave. He allegedly grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto the bed, pinned her down, and also threw her onto the floor, saying “I should kill you right now.” The woman also accused Jacobs of spitting on her.

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She claimed that she had not come forward previously as she'd remained friends with Jacobs after the incident and was fearful her allegations would not be believed. However, she contacted the cops believing Jacobs showed a pattern of behavior similar to the allegations in the May case, the woman claimed.

Another woman claimed she had sex with Jacobs in April 2021. She alleged that his condom broke and she suggested the NFL star get tested for sexually transmitted diseases as they'd both been involved with other people. She alleged that Jacobs later removed her from her residence and grabbed her by the arms and bicep area. The woman further alleged that he pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings out. She told cops she had suffered bruises to her arms and had a swelling in the rib area.

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Hobart/Lawrence police said that records from the incident indicated that officers observed “no visible signs of injury, bruising or damage consistent with a physical altercation.”

Yet another woman said that she met Jacobs through social media and he flew her to his residence in May 2022. The woman said there was an altercation where the NFL player grabbed her by the hair, placed his hands on her head and neck, and dragged her. She also accused him of scratching her chest and taking her phone after it fell on the floor. The woman allegedly did not inform cops as she was not a US citizen at the time and claimed Jacobs had told her she could be deported.

What were the May allegations against Jacobs?

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The records also shared details about the alleged altercation in May. The woman, in this instance, claimed that the Packers' player grabbed her and threw her to the ground when she was trying to leave through the garage door. It allegedly led her to hit her head. Cops said that Jacobs took her phone from her when she was on the ground.

The records further noted that Jacobs lunged at her when they were in their Florida home, and allegedly pinned her on the bed with his body weight on her chest. He also allegedly put his hand on her mouth and nose, preventing her from breathing. The woman also indicated her belief that she lost consciousness for some time during this altercation with the 5 feet 10 inches tall and 223-pound football player.

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The NFL also is investigating Jacobs after the incident that led to his arrest in May and could hand out more discipline to the three-time Pro Bowl running back after having placed him on the commissioner's exempt list this August.

(With AP inputs)