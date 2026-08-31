Is Josh Jacobs suspended? Will the Packers RB play in 2026 NFL season? Commissioner's Exempt List explained

The Commissioner’s Exempt List is a temporary paid-leave designation that the NFL can use when a player is facing serious off-field legal or personal matters that remain under review.

The latest development provides some clarity around Jacobs’ status heading into the upcoming season, but it does not necessarily settle the question of how much time he could ultimately miss.

“ESPN sources: NFL is placing Packers RB Josh Jacobs on the commissioner exempt list,” he tweeted.

The NFL has reportedly moved Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs to the Commissioner’s Exempt List, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reporting the development on Sunday.

While on the list, a player continues to receive his salary and benefits but is not permitted to practice, play in games or take part in regular team activities at the team facility.

Importantly, being placed on the exempt list does not represent a final disciplinary ruling from the league, rather it is an administrative measure.

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After completing its investigation, the NFL could clear Jacobs to return or impose additional punishment, including a formal suspension.

Legal trouble mounts for Jacobs The 28-year-old was formally charged last week with two misdemeanor offenses — battery and criminal damage to property — Wisconsin court records show.

If convicted, Jacobs could face legal penalties, including the possibility of serving time in jail.

ESPN reported that both allegations are classified as Class A misdemeanors in the criminal complaint. Wisconsin law allows for a maximum punishment of up to $10,000 in fines, nine months in prison, or both for either offense upon conviction.

Will Jacobs be playing this season? The NFL has not yet determined whether Jacobs will face a suspension or how many games he could potentially miss.

However, the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement and personal conduct policy provide a framework for discipline in domestic violence cases. A first violation under the NFL’s domestic violence policy can bring a minimum six-game suspension.

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Should the league determine that Jacobs violated its personal conduct policy, that six-game threshold could become the starting point for his potential punishment.

Packers prepare for Jacobs absence Green Bay, meanwhile, appears to be preparing for the possibility that its starting running back could be unavailable.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged Wednesday that the team has already considered a scenario in which Jacobs misses time.

"We've obviously been preparing for that in case that happens. But at the same time, I feel really good about the guys we have in that room," the Packers GM said.