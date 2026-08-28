Does Tutu Atwell trade hint at potential Puka Nacua suspension? NFL insider explains Rams decision

NFL insider Blaine Grisak believes Atwell's return could potentially be a clue that the Rams are preparing for Nacua to miss time.

Puka Nacua has been awaiting a decision from the NFL over a possible suspension, but the league has yet to announce any disciplinary ruling.

His quick return to Los Angeles could now serve a different purpose. The timing of the trade has fueled speculation that the Rams may be preparing for the possibility of a suspension.

The move is particularly surprising given that the Rams allowed Atwell to leave in free agency just five months ago, despite giving him $10 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The deal came just hours before the Rams' final preseason game against the Chargers and with the 2026 regular season rapidly approaching.

The Los Angeles Rams made a late preseason move Thursday, trading running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

"Don't want to speculate too much, but if Rams looked to get Tutu Atwell back, it could signal that a suspension is coming for Puka Nacua... Only way that move makes sense imo. He's someone that understands the system and is good depth," Grisak tweeted on X after Atwell's trade was announced.

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Grisak stressed that he was not trying to speculate too heavily, meaning the trade should not be treated as confirmation of an impending suspension. Still, the timing of the move has made the possibility worth considering.

Why Atwell could help Rams Atwell and Nacua play the same position, making the veteran wideout a logical insurance option if Nacua is unavailable.

Atwell already knows the Rams' offensive system after spending his first four NFL seasons with the team. His role varied during that stretch, but he appeared in a career-high 17 games in 2024.

That familiarity could make him a particularly useful addition if the Rams suddenly lose Nacua for the start of the season.

Los Angeles already has depth at wide receiver, but bringing back a player who understands the offense gives the team another experienced option capable of handling meaningful snaps.

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During his five seasons with the Rams, Atwell appeared in 64 games and recorded 105 receptions for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns. His most productive campaigns came in 2023 and 2024, when he posted 39 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns, followed by 42 receptions for 562 yards.

Nacua suspension still unconfirmed The Rams' decision to bring Atwell back does not officially mean Nacua will be suspended.

ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier indicated that Nacua could potentially miss Los Angeles' Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Rams are still waiting for the league to make its final decision.

The NFL is not required to announce a suspension before the regular season begins. Although an early ruling would give Los Angeles more time to prepare its lineup, the league can issue its decision later.

For now, Atwell's return may be viewed as a possible indication that the Rams are preparing for Nacua's absence, but it does not confirm that a suspension is coming.