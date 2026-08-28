Where does Jonnu Smith fit on Packers’ depth chart? Here’s how his signing impacts the TE room

“Sources: The #Packers are signing former Pro Bowl TE Jonnu Smith to a 1-year deal... One of the NFL’s most respected veterans, Smith has amassed 345 career catches and 30 TDs,” he tweeted.

Schultz was the first to report the agreement on X.

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly adding veteran tight end Jonnu Smith on a one-year contract, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The signing gives Green Bay additional experience at a position that currently lacks depth, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the health of several tight ends on the roster.

Where Smith fits on Packers depth chart Smith is expected to enter the Packers' tight end group behind Tucker Kraft, who remains the leading option at the position.

Green Bay's current depth chart also includes Luke Musgrave, Josh Whyle and rookie Drake Dabney. However, the health situations of Kraft and Musgrave could influence how quickly Smith is called upon.

Musgrave has been dealing with a neck injury suffered during the offseason and has yet to return to practice. That leaves some uncertainty surrounding his availability for the start of the season.

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Kraft, meanwhile, is coming off major knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee last November. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list on July 31 and has since returned to practice.

For now, Smith projects as a backup behind Kraft, assuming the latter is healthy enough to start the season.

Smith could have bigger role early Kraft is expected to be available for Week 1, although his return is not considered a certainty. If the Packers limit his workload early in the season, Smith could receive more opportunities than a typical backup.

Whyle is also available as a returning option, while Musgrave's continued absence creates another potential opening for Smith.

Smith's NFL journey Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, starting seven. He finished the year with 38 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The 31-year-old’s most productive recent season came with Miami in 2024, when he hauled in 88 passes from 111 targets, totaling 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pittsburgh acquired him from Miami on June 30, 2025, as part of the trade that also involved defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The veteran has played 141 career games, including 91 starts, since entering the NFL. His career has included stops with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Dolphins and Steelers.

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Across those 141 appearances, the Packers’ new signing has recorded 345 catches for 3,529 yards and 30 touchdowns. He originally entered the league after Tennessee selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.