Why is NFL eliminating Pro Bowl? 3 key factors behind decision to end All-Star game

The traditional Pro Bowl had already undergone several major changes over the past few years. The last full-contact Pro Bowl was held in 2021, while the league experimented with an esports-style event during the COVID-19 period following the 2020 season.

The NFL is bringing an end to one of its longest-running traditions. After featuring some version of the Pro Bowl every year since 1951, the league is eliminating the event from its calendar, reported The Athletic.

The NFL later introduced the “Pro Bowl Games,” replacing traditional tackling with flag football and other activities designed to reduce the risk of injuries.

Why is the NFL eliminating the Pro Bowl? 1. Star players’ absences One of the biggest challenges facing the Pro Bowl was the league's inability to consistently attract its top players.

Many stars routinely withdrew because of injuries, offseason surgeries or other commitments. Players whose teams reached the Super Bowl or made deep playoff runs were also frequently unavailable after the NFL moved the Pro Bowl to the weekend before the Super Bowl in 2010.

Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events, acknowledged that the problem extends beyond football and affects all major professional sports.

“All-star games, I think, for all leagues have been fraught for a long time, and they haven’t necessarily represented the very best premium of that sport for those players,” O’Reilly told The Athletic.

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“I think all leagues have struggled with that. We made the switch four years ago from the ‘tackle’ Pro Bowl to the flag game, and that was more strategic for us. In many ways, we saw a decrease in the replacement players," he added.

2. Pro Bowl ratings hit new low Declining television audiences also contributed to the event's struggles. The Pro Bowl's ratings have steadily fallen in recent years, with the 2026 edition drawing only about 1.6 million viewers, reportedly the lowest audience in the event's history.

The 2025 Pro Bowl attracted 4.7 million viewers, down from 5.8 million in 2024, highlighting the sharp decline in interest.

3. Questionable selections The quality of selections also became a frequent topic of debate.

Last year, Shedeur Sanders received a Pro Bowl selection despite starting only eight games during the season and finishing with seven touchdown passes against 10 interceptions.

NFL will keep Pro Bowl honors Although the league is eliminating the actual event, the Pro Bowl designation itself is not disappearing.

The NFL will continue naming 88 players as Pro Bowlers for the season. Fans will still participate in the voting process, with the final selections continuing to incorporate votes from players and coaches.

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Those selected will also still receive recognition from the league, with Pro Bowl honorees expected to travel to Los Angeles for a special celebration.