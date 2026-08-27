Was Josh Jacobs legally charged after arrest? Here’s why Packers RB was taken into custody
Josh Jacobs was booked on 5 counts, including felony strangulation and four misdemeanors alleging assault, property damage, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains at risk of an NFL suspension following his offseason arrest.
The possibility of league discipline has prompted Green Bay to prepare for the potential absence of its star running back ahead of the 2026 season.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Wednesday that the team has considered the possibility of playing without Jacobs.
"We've obviously been preparing for that in case that happens. But at the same time, I feel really good about the guys we have in that room," the Packers GM said.
Was Jacobs formally charged?
Jacobs was taken into custody on May 26 after Hobart/Lawrence Police responded to a disturbance involving the running back earlier that morning, according to authorities.
The 28-year-old was booked into Brown County Jail in Wisconsin on five counts. The allegations included one felony charge of strangulation, along with four misdemeanors involving assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim.
His bond was set at $1,350. Jacobs later denied the allegations through attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
He was released from custody the following day.
Despite the initial arrest and allegations, Jacobs has not been formally charged in connection with the incident.
NFL suspension decision pending
While the legal case has not resulted in formal charges, Jacobs could still face consequences under the NFL's personal conduct policy.
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The league has not announced whether Jacobs will be suspended or, if so, how many games he could miss. However, the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement provides a disciplinary framework for domestic violence cases.
What NFL’s policy suggests
For a first violation involving domestic violence, the league's policy can call for a minimum six-game suspension. If the NFL determines that Jacobs violated its personal conduct policy, he could therefore be facing a significant absence at the beginning of the season.
For now, Jacobs' playing status remains unresolved as the NFL considers whether disciplinary action is warranted.
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Jacobs is heading into his eighth NFL season and third campaign with the Packers, who signed him as a free agent in 2024.
He recorded 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and remains under contract with Green Bay through the 2027 season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More