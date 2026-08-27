Was Josh Jacobs legally charged after arrest? Here’s why Packers RB was taken into custody

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains at risk of an NFL suspension following his offseason arrest. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains at risk of an NFL suspension following his offseason arrest. (Getty Images via AFP)

The possibility of league discipline has prompted Green Bay to prepare for the potential absence of its star running back ahead of the 2026 season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Wednesday that the team has considered the possibility of playing without Jacobs.

"We've obviously been preparing for that in case that happens. But at the same time, I feel really good about the guys we have in that room," the Packers GM said.

Was Jacobs formally charged? Jacobs was taken into custody on May 26 after Hobart/Lawrence Police responded to a disturbance involving the running back earlier that morning, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old was booked into Brown County Jail in Wisconsin on five counts. The allegations included one felony charge of strangulation, along with four misdemeanors involving assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim.

His bond was set at $1,350. Jacobs later denied the allegations through attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

He was released from custody the following day.

Despite the initial arrest and allegations, Jacobs has not been formally charged in connection with the incident.

NFL suspension decision pending While the legal case has not resulted in formal charges, Jacobs could still face consequences under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

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The league has not announced whether Jacobs will be suspended or, if so, how many games he could miss. However, the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement provides a disciplinary framework for domestic violence cases.

What NFL’s policy suggests For a first violation involving domestic violence, the league's policy can call for a minimum six-game suspension. If the NFL determines that Jacobs violated its personal conduct policy, he could therefore be facing a significant absence at the beginning of the season.

For now, Jacobs' playing status remains unresolved as the NFL considers whether disciplinary action is warranted.

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Jacobs is heading into his eighth NFL season and third campaign with the Packers, who signed him as a free agent in 2024.

He recorded 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and remains under contract with Green Bay through the 2027 season.