Woman shares nani's 1976 passport, internet reacts to the throwback

A woman recently shared her nani's passport from 1976, giving Instagram users a glimpse of what her grandmother looked like when she was young. The nearly 50-year-old passport also gives a small look at a different time, with the old photograph becoming the main talking point in the comments. Woman shares her grandmother's 1976 passport. (Instagram/@sysaeyd)

The video was shared by Instagram user @sysaeyd. “She was a student at that time. Isn’t she so pretty,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, she shows her nani's passport, which mentions Lucknow and carries the date 26 November 1976.

Woman shares nani's 1976 passport The old passport has given viewers a glimpse into the woman's family history. While the document itself is nearly five decades old, the photograph offers a look at her grandmother during her student years.

The post also reminded some users of their own family documents. One Instagram user wrote, “My Nani has Portuguese passport as she is from Goa.”

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Another person focused on the old passport itself and commented, “Tab ke passport pages looked better than today.”

The photograph, however, appeared to be the biggest attraction for many users, who had plenty to say about the grandmother's looks.

Watch the full video below: