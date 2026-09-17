Weekend Planner (September 19 and 20): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Watch Hindi film Daayra at the theatres this week as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran cast their magic.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Daayra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Vibe

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Om Ka Hari

Cast: Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan

Resident Evil

Cast: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser

The Uprising

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell and Thomasin McKenzie

The Weight

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe

Bad Apples

Cast: Saoirse Ronan

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

BITE STOP

SATURDAY

Learn the art of mixology

Where: Toscano, Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket

Time: 5pm to 7pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A taste of Greece

Where: Coffee Island, Greater Kailash II, M Block Market

Time: 24x7

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

IHC Theatre Festival 2026

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

Strokes & Strings Festival

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III

Time: 10am to 9pm

SUNDAY

Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 9.30pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Sapna Choudhary Live

Where: Underpass Cafe, 1, Defence Colony

Time: 11.30pm

Amber Broos India Tour 2026

Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

Ritual Saturday Ft. Mayank Chhabra

Where: Moriva, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh

Time: 9pm

POWER HOUR

SUNDAY

Gurugram Champion Half Marathon — Run For Road Safety

Where: M3M Urbana Business Park, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 67, Gurugram

Time: 5.30am

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