Weekend Planner (September 19 and 20): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Daayra
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Vibe
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava
Om Ka Hari
Cast: Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan
Resident Evil
Cast: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser
The Uprising
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell and Thomasin McKenzie
The Weight
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe
Bad Apples
Cast: Saoirse Ronan
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
BITE STOP
SATURDAY
Learn the art of mixology
Where: Toscano, Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket
Time: 5pm to 7pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A taste of Greece
Where: Coffee Island, Greater Kailash II, M Block Market
Time: 24x7
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
IHC Theatre Festival 2026
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
Strokes & Strings Festival
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III
Time: 10am to 9pm
SUNDAY
Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 9.30pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Sapna Choudhary Live
Where: Underpass Cafe, 1, Defence Colony
Time: 11.30pm
Amber Broos India Tour 2026
Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Ritual Saturday Ft. Mayank Chhabra
Where: Moriva, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh
Time: 9pm
POWER HOUR
SUNDAY
Gurugram Champion Half Marathon — Run For Road Safety
Where: M3M Urbana Business Park, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 67, Gurugram
Time: 5.30am
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction