Julian Sayin’s return could take time as Ohio State coach Ryan Day provides latest update on QB’s injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes secured a 19-15 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on the road Saturday, but the win came at a cost as star quarterback Julian Sayin went down with an arm injury.

Ryan Day prepares for extended absence

Julian Sayin is out indefinitely. (Getty Images via AFP)

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College football insider Pete Thamel shared an update from head coach Ryan Day, confirming that Sayin is out indefinitely.

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Head coach Ryan Day declined to provide a specific recovery timeline, explaining that he wanted to respect Sayin and his family’s need for privacy during this time. However, the team is preparing for the possibility that the quarterback will miss the remainder of the regular season and the postseason.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season, and then also him not being available for the postseason,” Day said. How Julian Sayin suffered his injury {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season, and then also him not being available for the postseason,” Day said. How Julian Sayin suffered his injury {{/usCountry}}

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Sayin sustained the yet-to-be-disclosed injury during Ohio State’s win over Indiana after being sacked early in the fourth quarter. Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino made contact with Sayin’s arm as the quarterback began his throwing motion.

The collision forced Sayin out of the contest. He later returned from the locker room with his right throwing arm secured in a sling.

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Before leaving the game, Sayin went 15-for-29 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Luke Fahey took over at quarterback and attempted two passes, neither of which was completed.

Ohio State faces tough upcoming schedule

Sayin’s absence leaves Ohio State without its starting quarterback during a challenging run of four straight games against top-25 opponents.

The stretch continues with a road matchup against No. 15 USC on October 31, before the Buckeyes host No. 25 Oregon on November 7 and No. 23 Northwestern on November 14.

Sayin’s record as Buckeyes starter

The 21-year-old quarterback has been Ohio State’s starting quarterback for over a year, stringing together 21 consecutive starts after winning the job over Lincoln Kienholz during preseason competition in 2025.

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This season, Sayin has recorded 2,007 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions.

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He placed fourth in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting following a standout season in which he ranked among the most accurate passers in Football Bowl Subdivision history. Across two seasons as the Buckeyes’ starter, Sayin has accumulated 5,617 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.