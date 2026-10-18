Prayers pour in for Ousmane Kromah as FSU player carted off with an ankle injury vs Miami
Ousmane Kromah initially got back to his feet and attempted to hop toward the sideline, but he soon went down again as medical staff hurried to his aid.
Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah left Saturday’s game against Miami on a cart after suffering an apparent injury to his left ankle in the second quarter.
Kromah was approaching the corner of the end zone when Miami linebacker Chase Smith brought him down from behind. During the tackle, Smith’s ankle became caught beneath Kromah, causing the running back’s left ankle to twist awkwardly as he fell.
Kromah initially got back to his feet and attempted to hop toward the sideline, but he soon went down again as Florida State’s medical staff hurried to his aid. His left leg was secured in an air cast before he was transported to the locker room on a cart.
The entire Florida State team gathered around Kromah to offer support as he was taken off the field.
Fans also voiced concern over the Florida State running back’s injury, taking to social media to share messages of support and wish Kromah a smooth recovery.
One user expressed disappointment over Kromah’s injury, tweeting on X, “Hate what happened to FSU RB Ousmane Kromah! The 1 player I enjoy watching when my daughter makes me watch the Semis…. Lot of heart, plays the game like you should. Best of luck with recovery.”
Another user also shared a message of support, posting, “Prayers up for Ousmane Kromah! Can’t even believe this man… speechless.”
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More