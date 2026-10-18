QB Julian Sayin could miss several weeks after injury vs Indiana, says Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Sayin was brought down by Indiana’s Mario Landino on a first-down play in the fourth quarter, appearing to injure himself during the sack.

Head coach Ryan Day confirmed after the Buckeyes’ 19-15 victory that Sayin is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after landing on his shoulder during a fourth-quarter hit.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin exited Saturday’s road matchup against Indiana after absorbing a hard hit and was later seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling.

Ohio State called a timeout before taking the 21-year-old quarterback out of the game. He later came out of the visitors’ locker room at Memorial Stadium with his right arm supported by a sling.

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Luke Fahey replaced Julian Sayin With the Buckeyes in the middle of a crucial drive, freshman backup Luke Fahey stepped in to take over at quarterback after Sayin’s exit.

Sayin’s first-half performance Sayin went into halftime with 147 passing yards on 10-of-21 completions, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Indiana’s defense also brought him down for two sacks before the break, consistently putting pressure on Ohio State’s passing attack.

Despite the defensive pressure, Sayin helped the Buckeyes carry a 10-7 advantage into halftime. With just seven seconds left in the second quarter, he found running back Bo Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, finishing off an 80-yard drive that spanned 15 plays.

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Fahey was thrust into a high-pressure role against an undefeated Indiana side. Ohio State entered the contest with a 5-1 overall record, while both teams were 3-0 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Despite the setback, Ohio State held on to secure a 19-15 road victory.