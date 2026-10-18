QB Julian Sayin could miss several weeks after injury vs Indiana, says Ohio State coach Ryan Day
Julian Sayin exited Saturday’s road matchup against Indiana after absorbing a hard hit and was later seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling.
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin exited Saturday’s road matchup against Indiana after absorbing a hard hit and was later seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling.
Julian Sayin injury update
Head coach Ryan Day confirmed after the Buckeyes’ 19-15 victory that Sayin is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after landing on his shoulder during a fourth-quarter hit.
Sayin was brought down by Indiana’s Mario Landino on a first-down play in the fourth quarter, appearing to injure himself during the sack.
Ohio State called a timeout before taking the 21-year-old quarterback out of the game. He later came out of the visitors’ locker room at Memorial Stadium with his right arm supported by a sling.
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Luke Fahey replaced Julian Sayin
With the Buckeyes in the middle of a crucial drive, freshman backup Luke Fahey stepped in to take over at quarterback after Sayin’s exit.
Sayin’s first-half performance
Sayin went into halftime with 147 passing yards on 10-of-21 completions, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Indiana’s defense also brought him down for two sacks before the break, consistently putting pressure on Ohio State’s passing attack.
Despite the defensive pressure, Sayin helped the Buckeyes carry a 10-7 advantage into halftime. With just seven seconds left in the second quarter, he found running back Bo Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, finishing off an 80-yard drive that spanned 15 plays.
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Fahey was thrust into a high-pressure role against an undefeated Indiana side. Ohio State entered the contest with a 5-1 overall record, while both teams were 3-0 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Despite the setback, Ohio State held on to secure a 19-15 road victory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More