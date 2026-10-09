Kay Adams sparks ‘plastic surgery’ chatter after Rob Gronkowski interview; ‘Please be AI’

A clip of sportcaster Kay Adams’ interview with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has caught the attention of social media users, but not just because of their football discussion. Adams’ facial expressions during the conversation have sparked speculation about her appearance, with some users questioning whether she has had plastic surgery.

What happened in the viral clip?

Kay Adams’ expressions during an interview with Rob Gronkowski on Up & Adams went viral. (Instagram/ @heykayadams)

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A clip from Up & Adams is going viral online. In it, Kay Adams (whose real name is Dorothy Konopka) is seen making many expressions while talking to former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The conversation was supposed to focus on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Gronkowski said the team was not using the right system for its star quarterback. Meanwhile, Adams appeared very expressive, smiling and smirking at different points. Fans soon began discussing her reactions and appearance on social media.

Here is the clip:

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Is there any proof of plastic surgery?

{{^usCountry}} No. Neither Adams nor anyone close to her has said anything about plastic surgery. Her expressions could simply be natural reactions to what Gronkowski was saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No. Neither Adams nor anyone close to her has said anything about plastic surgery. Her expressions could simply be natural reactions to what Gronkowski was saying. {{/usCountry}}

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What are people saying on X?

Several users questioned whether Adams had undergone plastic surgery or received fillers.

One user wrote, “What happened to Kay Adams?”

Another commented, “Why do women always get plastic surgery? It almost always makes them look worse. I'm not a simp but this girl didn't need to do whatever work she got done.”

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Another person who described themselves as a Kay Adams fan wrote, “Kay adams simp here, ur absolutely correct she looks like the joker now, she was naturally pretty before this, id still hit but woof”

A different user expressed disappointment, saying, “She looked so good like 2 years ago. It’s a shame”

Another reaction read, “another plastic surgery victim"

However, another user criticized the alleged cosmetic work, commenting, “Kay Adam’s plastic surgeon should be put in prison”

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Some fans defend Kay Adams

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users defended Adams and pushed back against speculation about her appearance.

One user wrote, “She had some filler done and she’s still gorgeous”

Another said, “Yea she’s just as beautiful as ever. Stop being haters. Love you Kay”

“Please be AI. This trend of beautiful women trying desperately to look like the Kardashians is killing me," write another.

The interview took place on Kay Adams’ show, Up & Adams, earlier this week, to discuss NFL Week 5 and other football topics including the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert.

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In the interview, Gronkowski said the Chargers’ system is too complicated and does not play to Herbert’s strengths. He said the quarterback should not be blamed for all of the team’s problems.