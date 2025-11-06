Why isn't LeBron James playing today? Lakers fans get return timeline in new update

LeBron James is not playing vs the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The 40-year-old NBA points leader is yet to make his long-awaited 23rd season debut as he continues to recover from a lingering sciatica issue. However, LeBron and Lakers' fans got some positive update today - he is seemingly close to fitness. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son Bryce James (6)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

LeBron James injury update

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Los Angeles remains confident that James will return to action around mid-November, consistent with the timeline first reported three weeks ago. Speaking on NBA Countdown Wednesday, Charania noted that Lakers officials are still “operating under the belief” that James’s comeback is imminent, though he cautioned this remains “uncharted territory” for a player nearing 41 years old and entering an unprecedented 23rd NBA season.

James’s next step involves progressing to five-on-five full-contact practice, though he’s expected to miss the Lakers’ upcoming five-game road trip. Charania added that the star could potentially participate in scrimmages with the team’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, while continuing his rehab.

If that doesn’t happen, the earliest fans could see LeBron back on the court would be November 18, when the Lakers return home to face the Utah Jazz, following the conclusion of their road trip on November 15 in Milwaukee.

For now, Los Angeles will continue to balance optimism and caution eager to get their veteran leader back, but mindful of the challenge of managing his health deep into another historic season.