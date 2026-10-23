LeBron James reacts as Trump seeks apology over ‘disrespect’ to national anthem, ‘Slow news day in the office’

James was seen on the court completing his warm-up routine while the national anthem was being performed before the Philadelphia 76ers' Tuesday evening matchup against the defending NBA Champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Video footage showed James extending his arms and rotating his torso, seemingly executing movements reminiscent of a golf swing.

Trump says LeBron James should apologize

After Trump accused him of disrespecting the national anthem during a warm-up, LeBron James dismissed the controversy as a slow news day. (Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

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Trump was quick to share a video capturing James in that particular instance. Taking to Truth Social, the POTUS wrote, "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

LeBron James reacts

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James responded following Philadelphia's Thursday evening home inaugural contest and comeback victory against his previous organization, the Cleveland Cavaliers, delivering a witty quip when questioned regarding Trump's remarks.

"It's a slow news day at the office, you know. Slow news day in the office," James told reporters.

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76ers head coach Nick Nurse weighs in

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76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacted to Trump's remarks, saying they were "right in with all the other outside noise we've already had."

"All I really care about is getting them to the practice floor, getting in the film room, getting them to the game floor. And the focus that they've had and the intent and all the stuff they've had has been excellent," Nurse said.

Trump vs LeBron

LeBron James and former President Donald Trump have engaged in a series of public criticisms spanning since 2017, when the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player referred to the then-president as a “bum” following the White House's withdrawal of an invitation to the Golden State Warriors. James subsequently remarked that visiting Washington, D.C. had been an honor "until you showed up."

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