Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. charged with marijuana possession in Hamilton County

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is facing a misdemeanor charge related to marijuana possession after being stopped by police earlier this month in Carmel, Indiana, according to court documents. Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Per an affidavit shared with ESPN by the Hamilton County prosecutor's office, Richardson was stopped by a Carmel police officer on October 12th during a traffic stop that was initiated due to concerns regarding his vehicle's registration status.

What did Anthony Richardson Sr. tell police? According to a probable cause affidavit, a Carmel Police Department officer pulled over a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Springmill Boulevard and Silver Stream Drive, just north of 136th Street, on October 12th. The stop was initiated after the officer noticed the vehicle's license plate didn't correspond with its registration information, and the registration had expired.

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The officer documented that he detected a strong marijuana odor immediately upon approaching the vehicle, and Richardson was the only person inside.

According to the affidavit, Richardson explained to the officer that he had used marijuana in the car because he wanted to avoid smoking in front of his children, and he acknowledged there was a small quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Anthony Richardson Sr. was arrested According to police reports, Richardson got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. During their investigation, officers searched the car and discovered what appeared to be roughly five grams of marijuana in a small Mason jar, along with a bag of THC gummies tucked in the glove compartment.

According to court filings, the suspected marijuana tested positive for THC, and both items were collected and preserved as evidence.

Richardson received a citation for having expired vehicle registration and was issued a summons for the marijuana possession charge, as noted in the affidavit.

Based on online court records, Richardson chose to waive his initial hearing and is now set for a bench trial scheduled for January 4.