Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson? Who will start for the Colts this season

As the NFL training camp plays out, the competition for who gets to play the big quarterback role on each team will also heat up. The Indianapolis Colts are no different. What could have been an easy run for Anthony Richardson to finish became complicated when the team signed another former first-round pick, Daniel Jones. Many now suggest that Jones may just have the edge in beating Richardson for the top spot. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) catches a pitch during practice at the NFL football team's training camp (AP)

What’s in Anthony Richardson’s favor?

“Anthony Richardson is good to go. He’s been throwing for three weeks now. He’s really upped his volume. First couple weeks would probably limit some volume, but no real restrictions, and that’s something we’ll keep. We have a four-day stretch where we’re practicing four days in a row. So, this week you could see in Day 2 or 3 a little bit of volume. But other than that, good to go,” general manager Chris Ballard recently said at a press conference.

Another possible nail in 2023 NFL Draft’s No. 4 overall pick would be his poor performance under coach Shane Steichen.

What’s in Daniel Jones’s favor?

Jones, on the other hand, is the first quarterback in NFL history to achieve 300+ passing yards, two or more passing touchdowns, and 70+ rushing yards in a playoff game. His run with the New York Giants came to an abrupt halt as he battled injuries throughout his first two years on the team, followed by making a switch to the Minnesota Vikings at the end.

Jones went 24-45-1 with the Giants, accumulating 14,582 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns, and 47 interceptions along the way. Ironically, he was a part of the Giants defeating the Vikings in the 2022-23 playoffs. Jones, himself, put up 301 passing yards with two touchdowns, adding 17 carries for 78 yards.

As of now, websites like Bets365 SportsBook display overwhelming favor for Jones to have a slight competitive edge over Richardson to nail the role.

By Stuti Gupta