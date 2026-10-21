LeBron James’ courtside exchange with fan draws attention during 76ers vs Knicks clash: 'He’s been so irritated'
With just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the broadcast caught LeBron James exchanging words with a fan in the stands.
LeBron James has officially begun a new chapter in his NBA career, taking the court for the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks in Tuesday’s season opener.
His first appearance outside the familiar gold and purple of the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he left in the offseason, drew plenty of attention. However, another moment involving the four-time NBA champion during the game also caught viewers’ attention and has since gone viral.
Viral moment captures LeBron James’ fan interaction
With just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the broadcast caught James exchanging words with a fan in the stands.
Although the interaction did not appear to escalate into a heated confrontation, James seemed visibly displeased as he responded.
His exact words have not been confirmed, but lip-reading interpretations of the broadcast footage suggested he said, “I’m not from the West Coast. I’m from Ohio. Baby, f-ck is you talking about?!”
The 41-year-old appeared to remind the fan of his roots, as he was born and raised in Akron, Ohio.
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The exchange unfolded as the Knicks were awarded a free throw, with Jalen Brunson stepping to the line to take the shot. James responded to the fan before walking away, glancing back toward him once more from near the three-point arc.
Social media weighs in on James’ reaction
The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sharing their takes on the exchange and weighing in on James’ response to the fan.
A fan tweeted, “He’s been so irritated this entire game.” Another user added, “They better leave him alone.”
One fan simply wrote, “ Yeah Bron,” along with laughing emojis.
Some fans also took a dig at James for his reaction. A user wrote, “Triggered clown vibes.” Another added, “He's such a loser.”
Also read | Paul George’s historic debut gives Celtics fans reason to cheer despite Pistons loss
James began his stint with the 76ers on a positive note, helping the visitors secure a 106-100 win over the Knicks. The four-time NBA MVP finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes on the court.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More