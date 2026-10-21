LeBron James’ courtside exchange with fan draws attention during 76ers vs Knicks clash: 'He’s been so irritated'

With just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the broadcast caught James exchanging words with a fan in the stands.

His first appearance outside the familiar gold and purple of the Los Angeles Lakers , whom he left in the offseason, drew plenty of attention. However, another moment involving the four-time NBA champion during the game also caught viewers’ attention and has since gone viral.

LeBron James has officially begun a new chapter in his NBA career, taking the court for the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks in Tuesday’s season opener.

Although the interaction did not appear to escalate into a heated confrontation, James seemed visibly displeased as he responded.

His exact words have not been confirmed, but lip-reading interpretations of the broadcast footage suggested he said, “I’m not from the West Coast. I’m from Ohio. Baby, f-ck is you talking about?!”

The 41-year-old appeared to remind the fan of his roots, as he was born and raised in Akron, Ohio.

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The exchange unfolded as the Knicks were awarded a free throw, with Jalen Brunson stepping to the line to take the shot. James responded to the fan before walking away, glancing back toward him once more from near the three-point arc.

Social media weighs in on James’ reaction The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sharing their takes on the exchange and weighing in on James’ response to the fan.

A fan tweeted, “He’s been so irritated this entire game.” Another user added, “They better leave him alone.”

One fan simply wrote, “ Yeah Bron,” along with laughing emojis.

Some fans also took a dig at James for his reaction. A user wrote, “Triggered clown vibes.” Another added, “He's such a loser.”

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James began his stint with the 76ers on a positive note, helping the visitors secure a 106-100 win over the Knicks. The four-time NBA MVP finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes on the court.