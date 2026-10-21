Karl-Anthony Towns’ early foul trouble against the 76ers frustrates Knicks fans

The much-anticipated season opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and defending champions New York Knicks is underway, with New York holding a narrow lead at halftime. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, below, argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers. (AP Photo)

While LeBron James beginning a new chapter with the 76ers was one of the biggest talking points heading into the matchup, Karl-Anthony Towns quickly became another major storyline because of his foul trouble in the opening half.

Towns’ early foul trouble limits first-half minutes The Knicks forward picked up two fouls within the first few minutes of the opening quarter, prompting head coach Mike Brown to send him to the bench. Towns was whistled for a third foul with around three minutes remaining in the second quarter, further limiting his time on the court.

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Therefore, Towns played just six minutes in the first half, finishing with five points and three rebounds. He also recorded one assist, one block and one steal.

Knicks fans react to Towns’ foul trouble His early foul trouble frustrated Knicks fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

One user posted on X, “Karl Anthony Towns has 2 fouls so they’re gonna keep him on bench for the entire first half?,” adding crying and heartbreak emojis.

Another fan criticized Towns, writing, “Karl Anthony-Towns is such a loser…He really could have hurt Maxey there…Unreal”