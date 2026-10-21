Karl-Anthony Towns’ early foul trouble against the 76ers frustrates Knicks fans
Karl-Anthony Towns played just six minutes in the first half, finishing with five points and three rebounds. He also recorded an assist, a block and a steal.
The much-anticipated season opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and defending champions New York Knicks is underway, with New York holding a narrow lead at halftime.
While LeBron James beginning a new chapter with the 76ers was one of the biggest talking points heading into the matchup, Karl-Anthony Towns quickly became another major storyline because of his foul trouble in the opening half.
Towns’ early foul trouble limits first-half minutes
The Knicks forward picked up two fouls within the first few minutes of the opening quarter, prompting head coach Mike Brown to send him to the bench. Towns was whistled for a third foul with around three minutes remaining in the second quarter, further limiting his time on the court.
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Therefore, Towns played just six minutes in the first half, finishing with five points and three rebounds. He also recorded one assist, one block and one steal.
Knicks fans react to Towns’ foul trouble
His early foul trouble frustrated Knicks fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.
One user posted on X, “Karl Anthony Towns has 2 fouls so they’re gonna keep him on bench for the entire first half?,” adding crying and heartbreak emojis.
Another fan criticized Towns, writing, “Karl Anthony-Towns is such a loser…He really could have hurt Maxey there…Unreal”
One fan joined the discussion, posting, “Add Karl-Anthony-Towns to the list of banned players on day one.”
A user mentioned, “The thing is I know better than to bet on Karl Anthony Towns.”
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Another fan joked that the NBA season felt back to normal, tweeting, “The NBA is officially back as Karl-Anthony Towns is in foul trouble.”
Towns has regularly been among the league leaders in personal fouls, averaging between 3.4 and 3.8 per game in recent seasons, including 3.4 during the 2025-26 campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More