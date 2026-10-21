Enes Kanter Freedom sends message to Angel Reese while confirming WNBA Finals Game 3 attendance

Kanter Freedom also mentioned Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese, who posted a double-double on Monday as Atlanta tied the best-of-seven WNBA Finals at one game apiece.

“What’s up, Atlanta? I heard y’all loud and clear. Let me remind y’all one thing, I fear God and God alone. See y’all tomorrow…@WNBA,” Kanter wrote on X. Neither the Atlanta Dream nor the WNBA provided a comment regarding Kanter Freedom’s expected appearance.

Enes Kanter Freedom plans to be in attendance for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. He announced his plans in a social media post on Monday, Oct. 19.

“My favorite diva has unfortunately blocked me on social media,” he said. “But that won’t stop me from showing my appreciation for the one and only @Reese10Angel! I can’t wait to take some notes on how to finish a layup after grabbing a rebound.”

Engelbert addresses WNBA eligibility rules Meanwhile, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told members of Congress that former NBA players Kanter Freedom and Royce White are ineligible to play in the women’s league because they are men.

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“With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men,” Engelbert wrote in a response to a congressional letter on Friday.

Kanter Freedom cited Gabby Williams’ comments Kanter Freedom, a former NBA player with 11 seasons in the league, has repeatedly weighed in on the debate over transgender athletes in the WNBA. On Aug. 7, he announced on social media that he planned to enter the league’s 2027 draft, stating that he identifies as a woman.

In a video announcing his plans to attend the Finals in Atlanta, Kanter Freedom credited comments made by Golden State Valkyries player Gabby Williams with influencing his decision.

“As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries, when she said, I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team,” Freedom said.

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“Her words gave me so much hope and motivation to come out as a woman and officially declare for the WNBA draft. I can’t wait to watch my favorite player, the woman who inspired me to become who I am today!” he had mentioned.

Chicago Sky incident leads to lawsuit The 34-year-old's planned appearance in Atlanta comes after a controversial visit to a Chicago Sky game on Aug. 23.

Kanter Freedom attended the contest wearing a T-shirt printed with the words, “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” Following a heated confrontation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud, he was removed from the venue and barred from returning to Wintrust Arena.

Kanter Freedom later took legal action against the Chicago Sky, claiming the team violated his First Amendment rights by ejecting him from the Aug. 23 game.