Chargers cut WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, from roster

The move may look surprising to the national media, but it was expected for anyone following the Chargers’ receivers. Rice barely played last year. He only got three snaps against Arizona in Week 7 and went on injured reserve in November with a shoulder injury.

His release was expected, and there are doubts he will even make the practice squad. Rice had the chance to compete this offseason, but the Chargers kept adding receivers. They drafted Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. They also re-signed Keenan Allen and brought back Jalen Reagor. That left Rice competing with undrafted players like Dalevon Campbell instead of the main roster names.

Rice’s heavy preseason snaps signalled roster risk

In Week 2 of the preseason, Rice played only seven snaps when the starters were in. Against San Francisco this week, he played 42 snaps after all the starters were pulled. Playing heavy snaps in the preseason finale is usually not a good sign for making the roster.

Reporter Mike Garafolo said Rice could be in the mix for a practice squad spot. But based on the preseason, that looks unlikely. Reagor should be a priority for the practice squad if he does not make the main roster because of his special teams work. Campbell and Rutgers receiver JaQuae Jackson also got more reps than Rice in games and practices.

Rice never became what some fans hoped for after the draft. He may get another shot with a different team.