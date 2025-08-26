Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is Rio Ngumoha? Liverpool's 16-year-old joins Wayne Rooney in this rare Premier League milestone

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 03:01 am IST

Rio Ngumoha scored Liverpool's third goal today, in the Premier League game against Newcastle, as Arne Slot's team won 3-2. 

Rio Ngumoha had his moment in the spotlight today, helping Liverpool break a tie with hosts Newcastle, and clinch a 3-2 win in the Premier League fixture. Arne Slot's side is off to a good start as the defending champions have won the first two games in the new season.

Rio Ngumoha netted Liverpool's third goal at 90+10 minutes helping them break the tie with Newcastle. (AP)
Rio Ngumoha netted Liverpool's third goal at 90+10 minutes helping them break the tie with Newcastle. (AP)

Today's win was aided by goals from Ryan Gravenberch, new striker Hugo Ekitike, and 16-year-old talent Rio Ngumoha. Ngumoha netted Liverpool's third goal at 90+10 minutes helping them break the tie with the Tyneside hosts.

With this, he reaches a rare and significant milestone – becoming one of the youngest players to score a Premier League goal along with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

What is the milestone Rio Ngumoha reached?

Prior to Ngumoha, there were only three players who scored their first Premier League goals at the age of 16. Wayne Rooney was 16 years and 360 days old when he netted the goal for Everton while playing Arsenal in 2002.

The same year, James Milner – who went on to become a Liverpool stalwart – grabbed a goal at 16 years and 356 days, when he was playing for Leeds, against Sunderland. James Vaughan, when he played for Everton, became the youngest player to score a goal in the Premier League ever, netting one past Crystal Palace when he was 16 years and 270 days old.

Also Read | Stuck in a limbo: How star footballers Alexander Isak, Jadon Sancho and Yoane Wissa are caught in transfer deadlock

By comparison, Ngumoha's first goal comes days before he turns 17. The talented youngster's birthday is August 29.

Who is Rio Ngumoha?

Rio Ngumoha is an English soccer player of Nigerian descent. He has played on the England U-15, U-16, and U-17 teams. Ngumoha plays as a winger or attacking midfielder, and has drawn praise for being skillful and creative with the ball for his age.

He trained in the Chelsea academy, spending eight years in London, before Liverpool swooped in to sign the young player who showed potential. The move from the Merseyside club reportedly angered Chelsea, with The Daily Mail saying at the time that they were unhappy to lose a ‘generational talent’.

Ngumoha made his professional debut for Liverpool in January 2025, during the FA Cup game against Accrington Stanley, which they won 4-0. At 16 years and 135 days, when he made the match debut, Ngumoha became the youngest Liverpool player to appear in the FA Cup and the youngest to start a first-team game in the club's history too.

Rooney, who Ngumoha now joins in the rare 16-year-old goalscorer milestone, had said he'd be one to watch this Premier League season, The Mirror had reported.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Who is Rio Ngumoha? Liverpool's 16-year-old joins Wayne Rooney in this rare Premier League milestone
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On