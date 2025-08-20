Stuck in a limbo: How star footballers Alexander Isak, Jadon Sancho and Yoane Wissa are caught in transfer deadlock

The summer transfer window thrives on spectacle—record bids, deadline-day scrambles, and the inevitable leaks that keep fans hooked. But sometimes, even the most talked-about deals stall midway, leaving players suspended in uncertainty. This year, three names stand out in particular: Alexander Isak, Yoane Wissa and Jadon Sancho. Each finds himself at a crossroads—too valuable to be easily let go, yet too unsettled to simply carry on. Their situations are different in detail, but they echo a familiar story of broken trust, delayed replacements and valuations that refuse to align. Jadon Sancho, Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa's transfers have been stuck for several reasons

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United’s star forward stunned supporters when he skipped the PFA gala and instead issued a fiery social media statement, on Tuesday. In it, Alexander accused the club of failing to honour verbal promises about his future and declared that “the relationship can’t continue.” He had already been training away from the group and missing matches, intensifying speculation that Liverpool’s rejected £110m bid was only the beginning.

Within hours, Newcastle hit back. “At no point has the club made any commitment of this nature,” read their statement, dismissing Alexander’s claims while reiterating that he remains “a key player not for sale.” The line is clear: Liverpool’s offer fell short, and unless a replacement is found, Alexander won’t be leaving St James’ Park.

As the standoff continues to linger, Liverpool are expected to return with another bid and amidst all this, whispers of FIFA’s Article 17 rule—allowing players to terminate contracts after a protected period—hint at how messy this could get if the deadlock drags on.

Yoane Wissa

At Brentford, Congolese international's impasse is quieter but mirrors the same themes. The striker believed he’d been promised freedom to move this summer if a suitable offer arrived. Newcastle tested that with a bid in the region of £25m, only for Brentford to reject it outright. Their stance is firm: until a replacement arrives, Yoane stays.

Reports suggested he briefly refused to train before agreeing to a temporary truce. But the frustration is clear. Yoane wants Champions League football, Brentford want leverage, and Newcastle are circling without budging to the level demanded. Until one side breaks, the deal remains parked.

Jadon Sancho

Few transfer sagas feel as weary as Jadon Sancho’s. His Chelsea loan last season included an obligation-to-buy clause worth up to £25m, but the club walked away, paying only compensation, after Jadon reportedly refused to accept a wage cut. That left United holding a player they’ve already deemed surplus.

More recently, Italian club AS Roma sounded out a 20-million-pounds offer. Besiktas have been linked too, but United’s valuation, Jadon’s wages, and his preference for the right project have left him stranded. For now, he remains on the books at Old Trafford without a path back into Ruben Amorim’s plans—or into a new team.

What usually breaks the deadlock?

Stalemates like these rarely last forever. Whether it’s a late bid, a replacement being secured, or a player going all-in with public defiance, something eventually cracks. For Alexander, the tug-of-war between Newcastle’s firm stance and Liverpool’s persistence could define the final weeks of the window. For Yoane, Brentford’s transfer business elsewhere will dictate the timeline. And for Jadon, it will take the right club daring to bet on a stalled star.

When players force the hand

We’ve seen these scripts before. Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres stopped training at Sporting Lisbon this summer and absorbed fines until Arsenal’s £63.5m package forced a breakthrough. Similarly, Brazilian winger Antony went public in 2022, telling Ajax via a filmed interview that he wanted out, then refused to play until Manchester United delivered £82m.

Both cases show how public pressure and player leverage can accelerate stalled talks—though not without burning bridges along the way.