Wayne Rooney shuts down education myths about him during interview: ‘Really wrong’

Wayne Rooney, who is considered one of England’s greatest footballers, spoke about his career journey, life, and personal experiences in a candid conversation in the BBC’s series The Football Interview. The show hosted by Kelly Somers will have big names from the sports and entertainment industry, where, through bold and in-depth conversations, the real side of the players will be exposed. Wayne Rooney: File photo(AP)

Rooney reflects on misconceptions about his education

Rooney candidly spoke about his ups and downs in his remarkable football journey in the episode of his interview. From being Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer to winning Champions League and FA Cup trophies, his achievements on the pitch are mind-blowing. Rooney also shares pride in representing and scoring 53 goals in 120 matches in his country, England

Rooney also opened up about the challenges he faced during his teenage years when his coach warned him about wasting his talent when he was just 14 years old. He added that his parents’ sacrifice for him plays an important role in his success and what fatherhood has taught him.

In addition, Rooney mentioned in the interview that people think he is uneducated, but that is not true. He said, “It's no secret that I didn't even take GCSEs, but I think people assume because of that that I'm not educated, which is really wrong.”

He further shared how football helped him learn more about other cultures, “I made a conscious effort when I was at Everton and Manchester United to educate myself in a lot of different things, such as black history and religion. The reason I did that was because I wanted to hold conversations with my teammates who are from different backgrounds.”

Rooney's life beyond football

Rooney has already stepped into management with Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City, and Plymouth, learning valuable lessons along the way. He also admits to enjoying everyday moments, from watching films to relaxing with his family. A proud dad, he supports his son Kai, who is currently part of Manchester United’s academy.

Rooney’s candid reflections show not just the football icon, but the man behind the goals and headlines. As he puts it, football will always remain his passion, but being a father is what makes him most proud.

With The Football Interview, fans will get to see a side of Rooney they may have never known before. According to BBC Sport, the series will explore mindset, motivation, defining moments, career highs, and personal reflections. New episodes will drop every Saturday on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website, with highlights also airing on BBC One after Match of the Day.

FAQs

1. What is The Football Interview?

It is a new BBC series hosted by Kelly Somers featuring in-depth conversations with top sports stars.

2. What does Wayne Rooney talk about?

Rooney reflects on his football career, life challenges, family, and his journey beyond the pitch.

3. Where can fans watch The Football Interview?

Every Saturday on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website, with highlights on BBC One.