From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: How footballers celebrated Christmas with family

This Christmas season, footballers worldwide took time off from their rigorous schedules to celebrate with their loved ones, and Nungua Burnboy’s festive thread on X (formerly Twitter) gave fans a delightful glimpse into these moments. From Raheem Sterling to Casemiro, the thread highlighted how these stars embraced the holiday spirit with warmth and joy. Several high-profile footballers including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. shared photos while celebrating Christmas with their families

Raheem Sterling, the Arsenal and England star, enjoyed a cosy Christmas with his children, sharing snapshots that radiated familial warmth. Luis Suárez, the Inter Miami star, celebrated in style with his wife and children, their matching outfits and vibrant Christmas tree adding a touch of festivity. Similarly, Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo blended luxury with family values, sharing pictures of a grand festive setup with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their children. Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, kept things serene, capturing the essence of togetherness by the tree with his family.

World cup winner Lionel Messi, fresh off a remarkable year, shared intimate photos of a simple yet heartfelt Christmas dinner with Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids. Endrick, the Brasilian wonderkid, highlighted his humble roots and gratitude through family-centered celebrations. Neymar Jr., true to his flamboyant style, hosted a lavish party surrounded by family and close friends.

Other stars also embraced holiday traditions. Argentina's Enzo Fernández and Brasil's Eder Militao delighted fans with cheerful photos of gift exchanges and festive dinners, while Chelsea's Marc Cucurella’s candid shots showcased his family’s joy in enjoying holiday treats. Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić’s Christmas toast reflected on his remarkable journey in football, adding a sentimental touch.

The joy of being home with loved ones was evident in the posts shared by Uruguyan footballer Federico Valverde, Portuguese winger Diego Jota, and Argentine sensation Alejandro Garnacho, who all celebrated with their children. Meanwhile, Ecuadorian footballer Moises Caicedo, Barcelona's Raphinha, and Germany's Jamal Musiala opted for understated celebrations that emphasised close-knit family bonds. Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski’s snowy Christmas portrait brought a wintry charm, and Argentina's Emi Martínez combined his World Cup glory with festive cheer.

Former Chelsea player Victor Moses and Manchester United player Casemiro rounded out the thread with posts that resonated gratitude and the holiday spirit.

Ultimately, this collection of moments reminds us that beyond their on-pitch personas, footballers cherish the universal joys of family, love, and togetherness during the holiday season.