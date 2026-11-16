LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, one of the ninth-ranked Tigers' leading scorers, was arrested after allegedly driving her car into a police vehicle while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested after allegedly driving her car into a police vehicle. (AP Photo)

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LSU's athletic department, in a written statement provided to The Associated Press, said university officials "are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter.”

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The arrest, first reported by WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge, occurred Saturday night as LSU's football game against Texas was ending in sold-out, 102,00-seat Tiger Stadium.

Authorities allege that an officer tried to stop the 21-year-old Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic, and that she drove away from the scene, the right front side of her vehicle striking a police vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} She allegedly sought to cut through a store parking lot before her vehicle was blocked by responding police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She allegedly sought to cut through a store parking lot before her vehicle was blocked by responding police. {{/usCountry}}

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Fulwiley was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

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Fulwiley, who is averaging 17.8 points per game this season, scored a season-high 23 points during No. 9 LSU's 101-37 victory over Denver on Friday.

LSU is scheduled to play next at home on Monday night against Troy and her availability for that game was unclear as of Sunday afternoon.