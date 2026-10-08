Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a lighthearted message about his ride with President Donald Trump following an event in Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey jokes about riding with Donald Trump and reportedly plans to vote for the first time. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Humphrey was among four Ravens players who attended Trump’s appearance Tuesday at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, where the president announced plans for a new submarine shipyard in Baltimore County. The cornerback later posted a video on X showing him and Ravens long snapper Nick Moore riding in the same vehicle as Trump.

“Do yall know this guy? He claims that he's a billionaire!” Humphrey wrote, joking about comments Trump had made earlier during his speech.

A report from Gridiron Heroics also said Humphrey revealed plans to vote for the first time after meeting Trump.

However, the supplied report does not provide a direct quote from Humphrey confirming that voting decision, so the claim should be treated as a report rather than an independently confirmed statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting came as Trump spoke about Baltimore’s football team, its players and their salaries. He called Humphrey a “great talent, player, and leader” through an adviser and praised the Ravens during his remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting came as Trump spoke about Baltimore’s football team, its players and their salaries. He called Humphrey a “great talent, player, and leader” through an adviser and praised the Ravens during his remarks. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened during Marlon Humphrey’s ride with Trump?

Humphrey and Moore reportedly greeted Trump after he arrived by Marine One before joining him in the vehicle.

The unusual moment became the focus of Humphrey’s social media post. His billionaire joke referred to Trump’s comments about the Ravens players making significant money.

During his speech, Trump called Humphrey, Moore, kicker Tyler Loop and punter Ryan Eckley to stand before the crowd.

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“Oh, these guys are making a lot of money,” Trump said. “They're doing very well. I think they're 3-1 or something like that. They're doing good.”

The Ravens were indeed 3-1 after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-18 on Sunday.

Trump also praised Moore’s snapping ability and joked about his gray hair. He mentioned quarterback Lamar Jackson as well, saying he was “a little bit injured” after hurting his ankle against Tennessee.

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What is next for Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens?

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Humphrey attended the event shortly after leaving Baltimore’s win over Tennessee because of a calf injury.

The Ravens are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, October 11. The game is set for 8:20pm ET.

Humphrey’s appearance with Trump also adds another public moment to the cornerback’s history of interacting with the president. He has previously posted about Trump on social media and invited him to play golf.