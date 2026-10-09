Marshall Manning offers: Which major college football programs are pursuing Peyton Manning’s son?

Arch Manning continues to command much of the attention surrounding the Manning family as the Texas quarterback, but his cousin Marshall is beginning to attract notice of his own.

Marshall, the son of Peyton Manning, is currently a freshman in high school. (Instagram @marshallmanning16)

Marshall, the son of Peyton Manning, is currently a freshman in high school and is already attracting attention from the college football world despite being just a freshman.

Marshall's early college offers

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The son of Peyton Manning has reportedly picked up scholarship offers from at least four programs, with 247 Sports listing Miami, Ohio State, Purdue and Missouri State among his early suitors.

The early group of suitors features a mix of programs at different stages, from national contenders Miami and Ohio State to Purdue, which is looking to make an impact on the recruiting trail. Missouri State rounds out the list after recently making the jump to the FBS level.

The absence of an SEC program from Marshall’s reported offers is notable. Given the Manning family’s history with the conference, it would not be surprising if SEC schools eventually enter the picture as his recruitment develops.

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{{^usCountry}} For now, the early offers show that college programs already see considerable potential in the young quarterback. Marshall already seeing action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, the early offers show that college programs already see considerable potential in the young quarterback. Marshall already seeing action {{/usCountry}}

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Marshall is currently serving as the backup at Baylor School, with 2027 Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite being a reserve, the freshman has already made his way onto the varsity field this season.

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One of his early opportunities came in a nationally televised game against Brentwood Academy, marking his first taste of varsity action and giving him valuable experience while still adjusting to the high school level.

The relatively small sample size has not prevented recruiting interest from building around him.

Marshall's future remains open

The 15-year-old quarterback still has a long road ahead before he needs to settle on a college destination, as he is currently projected to be part of the 2030 recruiting class.

For now, he appears more interested in building connections with programs than settling on a favorite. With multiple high school seasons still remaining, there is plenty of time for his recruitment to evolve and for his list of options to change.

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Should he eventually earn the starting quarterback role at Baylor School and continue progressing on the field, the attention around his recruitment could grow significantly, with more programs potentially joining the pursuit of his commitment.