Matt Hibner injury update: What happened to Ravens rookie tight end? Here's the latest

Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Matt Hibner was carted to the locker room during the game after sustaining a hand injury. He is listed as questionable to return, according to NFL reporter Jonas Shaffer.

Ravens rookie Matt Hibner suffered a hand injury and is questionable to return. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exact circumstances of the injury remain unclear, and no further details have been reported. The Ravens are already without veteran tight end Durham Smythe, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week. Blocking tight end Nick Vannett is active for the game.

The injury adds to Baltimore's concerns at tight end after veteran Durham Smythe suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the previous week's win over the Tennessee Titans.

What happened to Matt Hibner?

Hibner left the field on a cart during the October 11 game. According to Ravens Wire, Baltimore announced his questionable designation shortly after he was taken to the locker room.

NFL reporter Jonas Shaffer also reported that Hibner was dealing with a hand injury and was questionable to return. However, the circumstances surrounding the injury were unclear, and no further details about its severity were immediately available.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ravens had not provided a confirmed timeline for Hibner's return at the time of reporting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ravens had not provided a confirmed timeline for Hibner's return at the time of reporting. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Is Mark Andrews injured? Ravens TE’s costly mistakes vs Falcons spark fan backlash; ‘bench him’

Ravens face another tight end setback

Baltimore was already adjusting its tight end group following Smythe's Achilles injury, which ruled the veteran out for the rest of the season.

With Smythe unavailable, rookie Hibner and fellow first-year tight end Josh Cuevas had opportunities to take on larger roles alongside veteran Mark Andrews.

If Hibner cannot return against Atlanta, the Ravens could have fewer options for their multiple-tight-end formations. His absence may also increase the workload for the remaining players in both blocking assignments and the passing game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Why is Lamar Jackson not playing tonight vs Falcons? When will Ravens QB return? Latest update

Nick Vannett provides another option

The Ravens added veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their 53-man roster after Smythe's injury. His experience offers Baltimore another option as the team adjusts to the changes at the position.

Hibner's status remains the main concern following his departure. Further information from the Ravens will clarify whether the rookie can return to action or faces additional time on the sidelines.