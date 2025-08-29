Micah Parsons' trade saga won't end like Herschel Walker-Cowboys deal; insider explains why

The Micah Parsons vs Cowboys situation has taken fans back to 1989, when Dallas traded the star running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in a deal that became the largest player trade in NFL history. However, an insider believes that Parsons' saga will not be even close to Walker's massive transfer. Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field following an NFL Preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens (Getty Images via AFP)

It was weeks ago when Parsons asked out of his Dallas contract. The Cowboys and Jerry Jones are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the four-time Pro Bowler, ESPN reported on Thursday. The 26-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is reportedly seeking a long-term extension with the franchise. There have been speculations linking Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

Read More: Micah Parsons trade: Jerry Jones cracks up Cowboys star's mom with dig at rumors; ‘Want some money'

Talks about Herschel Walker-like trade

Fans are buzzing about Herschel Walker all of a sudden. Even Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish addressed these rumors.

“There will never be another Herschel Walker-like trade in the NFL. That said, the only time I would start even listening to any trade offers for Micah Parsons would be if I was offered a haul similar to what the Cowboys got for Walker,” Yarrish wrote in his blog.

“Part of what made the Herschel trade so great for Dallas was the fact that they hit on so many of the draft picks they gave up. That's not always the case, and there's an element of luck to it as well. I'll take a guaranteed game-wrecker that's proven to be one of the best defensive players in the league year in and year out over a crop of players that could end up being good,” he added.

Yarrish further brought up the salary cap issue.

The Herschel Walker trade

The Herschel Walker trade, executed on October 12, 1989, stands as the largest player transaction in NFL history, reshaping the fortunes of the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. This blockbuster deal saw the struggling Cowboys send their star running back, Herschel Walker, to the Vikings.

The Vikings, eager to bolster their playoff push after reaching the divisional round in 1988, offered a massive haul. The original deal included Walker and three draft picks (a 1990 third-rounder, a 1990 tenth-rounder, and a 1991 third-rounder) to Minnesota, in exchange for linebackers Jesse Solomon and David Howard, cornerback Issiac Holt, defensive end Alex Stewart, running back Darrin Nelson, and Minnesota’s 1990 first-, second-, and sixth-round picks, plus conditional picks tied to the players’ retention.

Complications arose when Nelson refused to join Dallas, leading to a three-team adjustment with the San Diego Chargers, expanding the trade to 18 players and picks.