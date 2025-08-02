Micah Parsons vs Cowboys: Here's what went wrong with contract negotiations amid trade row

All is not well between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys as the star pass rusher announced on August 1 that he has requested a trade, since the NFL side continues to not engage in contract extension talks. The 26-year-old has shared a lengthy statement on X, stating that he has made a "tough decision" and "no longer" wants to be a part of the side. "My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally," he wrote. Micah Parsons has requested trade from Dallas Cowboys.(AP)

What went wrong between Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys?

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, has now entered the final year of his rookie contract with the side. As per CBS Sports, he looked forward to emerging as one of the highest-paid players in the history of the league, but the two sides have not been able to strike a deal even after holding discussions for several months.

Although Parsons has been attending the practice sessions for the side, he is not participating in on-field work. According to The Athletic, Parsons spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in March this year, and several people hoped those conversations were negotiations and that it would eventually end on a positive note.

In his statement, the player claimed that he "did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet." But now he has decided that he no longer wants to be held to "closed-door negotiations" in the absence of his agent.

"I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me," he added

According to TMZ, Parsons was expecting a new deal with the side, which could be similar to that of TJ Watt, who earlier signed a three-year, $123 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft as the No. 12 overall pick. Soon after, he went on to become one of the leading defensive players in the league, getting 52.5 sacks and 9 forced fumbles in his first four seasons.

