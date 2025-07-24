Micah Parsons on lack of movement in Cowboys deal: ‘I want to be here’

The Dallas Cowboys still haven’t reported any progress on whether they plan on signing Micah Parsons again after the conclusion of the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. Parsons opened up about the delay in a recent conversation with The Athletic, expressing how he would prefer to continue on with the Cowboys if they decide to progress matters. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (left) and cornerback Trevon Diggs sign autographs(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Micah Parsons’s views on the matter

On Tuesday (July 22), Parsons confirmed the lack of progress in the deal by saying, “I don't know. We'll see, we'll see how long things take. There's not really much movement, man. I want to be here. I've always stated I want to be here, but you know, at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day."

Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones previously raised doubts about Parsons’s ability to continue after he missed four games last season due to an ankle sprain. Earlier in April at the NFL’s annual league meeting, Jones suggested that he didn’t even know the name of Parsons’s agent: a claim rebuked by the linebacker who said his agent David Mulugheta had repeatedly reached out to the team for a concrete response on the matter, as reported by CBS Sports.

"My agent has been reaching out. At one point, one grown man has to be reaching out himself," Parsons told The Athletic. "Communication works both ways. They reached out, so that needs to happen too. They got to want to do it on their part." He further clarified that his agent had also reached out to Adam Prasifka, the Cowboys' senior director of salary cap and player contracts, alongside Jones.

"Honestly for me, it doesn't matter. I've been pretty consistent. If they don't want me here, they don't want me here. I'll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business," he added. “As far as I'm here and under contract, I'm going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level, but if this is the end, this is the end. Same with the Joneses. Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and the other Jerry Jones [Jerry Jr.] take care of their family, the same way I need to take care of my family. I got three kids of my own, so we all need to take care of our own family at the end of the day.”

He further spoke about how he knew this was Jones’s process of dealing with players but couldn’t dismiss the frustration associated with it, especially now that players around have started to clinch guaranteed deals.

"Honestly, yeah," he said. “When you go around the league and you see these other teams taking care of their best guys, I see T.J. [Watt] got taken care of. Maxx [Crosby] got taken care of. Myles [Garrett] got taken care of. He [Garrett] had two years left on his deal. You see a lot of people around the league getting taken care of, and you wish you had something like, you know, that same type of energy.”

"I wouldn't say it's hard to not take it personally when there's a chain of events of something consistent happening over the course of years where you kind of see it before through other players and things, you don't take that personal," Parsons said. “It's not like I'm getting treated differently than anyone else. I don't take it personally. I just don't understand it.”

Surprisingly, Parsons still reported to the team’s training camp. Negotiations for an extension deal had originally started sometime around January 10.

By Stuti Gupta