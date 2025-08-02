Micah Parsons trade row: Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, 2 other Cowboys respond with ‘One Last Ride’ post

The Dallas Cowboys fan base is buzzing today. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons has requested a trade on Friday, while suggesting that management refused to negotiate a new contract. And it seems like the 26-year-old already has his teammates' support. Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown, and Juanyeh Thomas have already changed their avatar to include a picture of Parsons. Diggs also made a cryptic post about the Parsons trade situation. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, left, talks with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during training camp Thursday(AP)

“I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet,” Parsons wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He was writing in an attachment to a post that read: “Thank you Dallas.”

“Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present.”

He further added that he had told the executive vice president of personnel, Stephen Jones, that he wanted to be traded. The Cowboys are yet to address the situation.

CeeDee Lamb was quick to tweet: “Never fails dawg. Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular 😒”

Parsons is entering the final year of his five-year rookie contract with a salary of $24 million but wants a long-term deal that almost certainly would exceed $40 million in average annual value. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, the 26-year-old and Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players to record at least 12 in each of their first four seasons. The 2021 first-round draft pick has 52 1/2 for his career.

‘One Last Ride’

On Thursday, Micah Parsons posted a GIF of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from Bad Boys for Life with the caption, 'One last ride'. Trevon Diggs reposted the photo with '7/11 4L'.

The cornerback seemed to be playing on Bad Boys for Life with his message: "Diggs (7) and Parsons (11) for Life (4L)."

(With AP inputs)