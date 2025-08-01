Greg Papa cancer: What happened to the legendary San Francisco 49ers announcer? All on his illness

Greg Papa, the longtime announcer for the NFL team San Francisco 49ers, has been diagnosed with cancer, he announced Friday (August 1) in a statement released by KNBR. Along with being the “voice of the 49ers,” Papa hosted The Sports Leader's "Papa & Silver" on KNBR. Longtime San Francisco 49ers announcer, Greg Papa.(@JDJohnDickinson & @49ers on X)

In the statement he said that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment but did not disclose the details of his diagnosis.

"I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment," Papa said in the statement. "As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon.

"In the meantime, I am handing The Sports Leader broadcast ball to my co-host and friend Greg Silver, and I know he and his guest co-hosts will keep our listeners entertained and informed – and I’ll be among them; I’ll be listening!"

Here's the full statement:

Greg Papa became the radio play-by-play announcer for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, replacing longtime broadcaster Ted Robinson. Prior to that, Papa was best known as the voice of the Oakland Raiders for over two decades (1997–2017).

What happened to Greg Papa? All on his illness

Papa, 62, has not disclosed the nature of his cancer diagnosis. In the statement, he only stated that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. The Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame member asked for the good wishes of his fans, "as I begin this fight!"

San Francisco Wishes Greg Papa Speedy Recovery

The San Francisco 49ers wished Greg Papa a speedy recovery from cancer with a statement on their social media accounts. The Niners also posted a video compilation of some of Greg Papa's iconic moments from the 49ers broadcasting booth.

“The 49ers family extends our unwavering love and support to Greg Papa and his family following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the 49ers statement read. “We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the radio booth as the ‘voice of the 49ers’ whenever he is ready.”