Carrie Underwood returns to Sunday Night Football: Here's what she has in store

Carrie Underwood is set to return for a 13th year singing on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, as per a recent announcement. Known for her iconic track “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night”, the eight-time Grammy winner’s return comes as a welcome surprise to fans. This year marks the network's 20th year of the NFL primetime broadcast. Carrie Underwood is an eight-time Grammy winner(X/@carrieunderwood)

Carrie Underwood set to return to Sunday Night Football

A social media post read,“@carrieunderwood will once again perform the Sunday Night Football opening for a 13th consecutive season!”

Created in collaboration with NBC’s creative team, Underwood performed the iconic sports anthem at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where she hosted her Reflection residency for about three years up until this past April, as reported by Billboard. This performance tried to create a revamped visual and musical experience for its viewers.

“We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again,” Underwood revealed in a public statement, as reported by Billboard. “As always, Tripp and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Significance of Carrie Underwood's performance

As primetime’s number one TV show for 14 years running, it’s safe to say that Sunday Night Football holds a lot of weight.

“For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie’s powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall,” creative director Tripp Dixon added on.

The evening broadcasts will start airing from September 7 as Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta