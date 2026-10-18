Michigan QB Tommy Carr comes from Wolverines football royalty, with his grandfathers leaving a lasting legacy

The Michigan Wolverines handed Tommy Carr an opportunity against Penn State on Saturday after Bryce Underwood struggled to find his rhythm. The freshman quarterback made the most of his chance, delivering a respectable performance in just his second appearance of the 2026 season.

Tommy Carr comes from a lineage with a strong history in the sport. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Carr’s showing also brought attention to his family’s deep connections to football, particularly within the Michigan program. The young quarterback comes from a lineage with a strong history in the sport, giving him a background that few freshmen can match.

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“Big day for the Carr family. Freshman Tommy Carr coming in after Michigan benches Bryce Underwood,” college football insider Pete Thamel posted on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} Although Tommy Carr is still establishing his name in college football, his family is already well known among Michigan fans. Both of his grandfathers played important roles in the Wolverines’ history, and their contributions have earned them places in the College Football Hall of Fame. Tom Curtis’ legacy at Michigan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Tommy Carr is still establishing his name in college football, his family is already well known among Michigan fans. Both of his grandfathers played important roles in the Wolverines’ history, and their contributions have earned them places in the College Football Hall of Fame. Tom Curtis’ legacy at Michigan {{/usCountry}}

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Tom Curtis is the maternal grandfather of 19-year-old Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr, linking the freshman to one of the most notable figures in Wolverines football history.

Curtis made his mark on the Wolverines as a safety, earning All-American recognition during his playing career. He also set a program record with 25 interceptions, a mark that remains a notable part of Michigan’s defensive history.

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Curtis later carried his success into the NFL, where he played for the Baltimore Colts and was part of the team that won Super Bowl V. His accomplishments at both the college and professional levels have made him a significant figure in the Carr family’s football story.

Lloyd Carr’s success as Michigan’s head coach

Tommy’s paternal grandfather, Lloyd Carr, also holds a prominent place in Wolverines history. He became one of the most successful coaches in the program’s history, with his defining achievement coming in the 1997 season.

Under Lloyd Carr’s leadership, Michigan completed an undefeated 12-0 campaign and captured the Rose Bowl title. The Wolverines also finished the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, cementing the team’s place among the era’s top college football programs.

CJ Carr continues the family tradition

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Tommy Carr’s family has another rising quarterback in its ranks: his older brother, CJ Carr, who has established himself as a prominent young talent at Notre Dame.

CJ and the Fighting Irish headed into Saturday night’s showdown with BYU carrying a perfect 6-0 record, further strengthening the family’s growing reputation in college football.

Could Tommy Carr shape Michigan’s future?

Tommy is still in the early stages of his college career, having only recently received his second appearance as a true freshman in 2026. However, his opportunity against Penn State has sparked interest in what he might contribute to Michigan moving forward.

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Underwood’s difficulties at quarterback have raised questions about the Wolverines’ offensive production, creating an opening for Carr to make a stronger case for playing time.