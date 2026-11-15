Mike Elko says ‘give me a chance’ amid growing calls for Texas A&M coach’s firing after Tennessee loss: ‘we will fix it’

Texas A&M Aggies suffered a 22-7 defeat against Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, extending their winless run to three games and dropping to a 4-6 record this season. The Aggies managed just 179 total yards in the home loss to the No. 8-ranked Volunteers.

Mike Elko apologized to the fans and asked for an opportunity to turn things around. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Questions surrounding Mike Elko’s position had been growing for some time, and Saturday’s defeat is likely to intensify the scrutiny on the Texas A&M coach.

Mike Elko apologizes and seeks another chance

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Speaking at the postgame press conference, Elko apologized to the fans and asked for an opportunity to turn things around.

“Utter apology with everything that I have to everybody that supports this program. Thank you for turning out, you deserve so much better,” Elko said.

The coach then asked for one more chance, assuring fans that the team would deliver a much better performance on the field.

“Give me a chance and we will get this fixed and put a much better product on the field. That’s all I can say,” the Aggies coach added.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Mike Matthews injury update: Tennessee WR seen on crutches after exiting Texas A&M game early Elko calls Aggies’ offense ‘pathetic’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Mike Matthews injury update: Tennessee WR seen on crutches after exiting Texas A&M game early Elko calls Aggies’ offense ‘pathetic’ {{/usCountry}}

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Texas A&M head coach was also asked to sum up his team's offensive performance in a single word. “Pathetic,” he responded. Elko was then questioned about the Aggies' struggles in the passing game, having completed just 11 of their 25 attempts.

“The wind played a big role,” explained Elko. “The (pass) rush played a bigger role. Our inability to give (QB Marcel Reed) any time to see anything — they’re very multiple on defense — so the pressure created a massive challenge trying to do anything.”

Texas A&M’s season slump

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Texas A&M’s 2026 campaign began to unravel in its third game of the season against Kentucky. The Aggies had started 2-0, picking up victories over Missouri State and Arizona State, before carrying that momentum into their SEC opener.

They initially went ahead 7-0 against the Wildcats, but struggled to maintain their advantage, allowing 31 points while scoring just 14 for the rest of the game in a 31-21 defeat. Since that loss, the Aggies have managed just two more victories, coming against Arkansas and The Citadel.

Fans mock Elko’s apology

Meanwhile, Elko’s apology drew several sarcastic reactions online, with fans weighing in on his job security and future as Texas A&M’s head coach.

A fan asked, “How many apologies this year?”

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Another X account took a sarcastic dig at the coach and commented, “They should give him another shot. And another. And another. And another.”

One more fan joked, “He has more post-game apologies than wins this season.”

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A user questioned the decision to hand Elko a lucrative contract. “Why did A&M give this guy so much money so soon?”

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Another frustrated fan called for action rather than apologies and commented, “Do something then. Make a move. Fire someone, bench someone. Do something. Quit apologizing at change something”