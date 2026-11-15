Mike Matthews injury update: Tennessee WR seen on crutches after exiting Texas A&M game early

The receiver was brought down following a reception and needed assistance from trainers to get off the field. He spent several minutes inside the injury tent before emerging on crutches and heading to the locker room.

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews was forced out of Saturday's game against Texas A&M after appearing to injure his right leg.

In the second quarter, Matthews hauled in a 17-yard throw from quarterback George MacIntyre over the middle before being surrounded by several Texas A&M defenders as he attempted to pick up additional yardage. The 21-year-old landed awkwardly at the Aggies' 11-yard line and remained on the ground.

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Tennessee's medical staff rushed to assist him and eventually helped him off the field, with the receiver unable to put any weight on his right leg.

The catch that led to his injury also helped Tennessee move into field-goal range, setting up a 30-yard kick that brought the No. 9 Vols within one point at 7-6.

Matthews leads Tennessee’s receiving corps Tennessee came into the matchup with a 7-2 overall record and a 4-2 SEC mark, placing the team at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.

Matthews leads Tennessee’s receiving corps this season with 39 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns. Before exiting with the injury against Texas A&M, he had contributed two catches for 42 yards. Five-star freshman TK Keys took his place in the lineup.

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If Matthews is unable to return soon, Braylon Staley and Radarious Jackson are likely to see increased opportunities in the receiving unit.

Tennessee injury list grows Tennessee has endured a difficult season on the injury front and can hardly afford another major setback. With Matthews playing such a crucial role in the offense, Vols fans will be hoping the wide receiver can return to action soon.

The Vols have already lost nine players to season-ending injuries this season, including several key contributors: