Duke RB Nate Sheppard sets program record despite Blue Devils’ struggles vs Miami

Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard continued his impressive campaign with another standout performance against No. 7 Miami on Saturday, making program history in the process. Nate Sheppard surpassed Duke's previous single-season rushing record. (Getty Images via AFP)

With Duke trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, Sheppard broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run to bring the Blue Devils level with the Hurricanes. At that stage, he had recorded 63 rushing yards on seven carries.

Nate Sheppard makes Duke History The explosive run also marked a historic moment for Sheppard, as he surpassed Duke's previous single-season rushing record, reaching 1,252 yards before completing his 10th game of the season.

Sheppard surpassed the previous benchmark of 1,236 rushing yards set by Steve Jones during the 1972 season, adding another milestone to an already remarkable campaign.

His record-breaking run came a week after he delivered a historic performance in Duke's 41-3 victory over NC State. During that game, he set the program's single-season touchdown record with his 17th touchdown.

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He also became just the second player in Duke history to record at least 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons, joining Randy Cuthbert.

Sheppard strengthens Heisman Trophy case Sheppard has continued to add to his list of achievements. He has made a strong case for consideration in this year's Heisman Trophy race with his outstanding performances for Duke.

The 20-year-old became the first player in Blue Devils history to record two 200-yard rushing performances in the same season.

He had also been tied for sixth place nationally in scrimmage touchdowns with 20 before adding to his tally in Saturday's game against Miami.

Sheppard fuels Duke’s resurgence Sheppard has been the driving force behind the Blue Devils' unexpected success, helping them reach a 7-2 record heading into Saturday's matchup against Miami.

Expectations were considerably lower for Duke after Darian Mensah departed for Miami. The Blue Devils faced doubts about their ability to put together a winning campaign, with even their chances of reaching a bowl game being questioned.

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However, Sheppard's contributions to a productive offense, combined with a strong defensive unit under head coach Manny Diaz, have transformed Duke's season. The Blue Devils entered their showdown with Miami firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff spot.