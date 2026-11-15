Matt Jung carted off after apparent leg injury as Wisconsin turns to Matthew Traynor vs Maryland
Matt Jung made a crucial play at the goal line, forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered. However, he appeared to hurt his leg during the play.
Wisconsin Badgers have suffered another injury setback during their Week 11 matchup against Maryland on Saturday.
Matt Jung carted off vs Maryland
Starting safety Matt Jung left the game with an apparent right leg injury late in the second quarter. Jung made a crucial play at the goal line, forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered. However, he appeared to hurt his leg during the play.
His teammates quickly realized the seriousness of the injury and called for medical assistance once the play was over. Jung stayed down on the field, visibly distressed and in pain, as a member of the training staff comforted him.
Other Wisconsin players gathered around him, kneeling nearby and showing their support while the medical team assessed his condition.
After spending considerable time treating Jung on the field, the training staff placed his injured leg in an air cast before loading him onto a cart and taking him off the field.
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Matthew Traynor stepped in for Jung at safety to begin the second half.
Matt Jung’s defensive contributions
Jung has been a key contributor to Wisconsin’s secondary and an important part of the Badgers’ defensive unit this season.
The senior safety had started every game in 2026 and entered the Maryland matchup ranked third on the team with 64 tackles, behind only linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa.
He had also recorded a forced fumble and an interception during the season.
Wisconsin faces injury trouble
Injuries continued to trouble Wisconsin throughout the first half. Posa briefly headed to the medical tent for evaluation before returning to the game, while cornerback Javan Robinson also suffered an injury and required assistance to leave the field.
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These setbacks added to the team's injury concerns following Sebastian Cheeks' practice injury earlier this week, which ruled him out of the Maryland matchup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More