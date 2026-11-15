Tait Reynolds latest injury update: Clemson QB leaves Georgia Tech Game early as Christopher Vizzina takes over

The injury occurred on the opening drive when Reynolds took off for a 7-yard gain before sliding to end the play. He appeared to be in discomfort as he got up and needed assistance from teammates to leave the field. After being examined in the locker room, he eventually returned to the sideline wearing a knee brace.

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds was forced out of Saturday's matchup against Georgia Tech after suffering a left knee injury during a rushing attempt.

With Reynolds unavailable, Clemson initially brought in Trent Pearman to lead the offense. However, after struggling to make an impact, Pearman was replaced by Christopher Vizzina, who has also been dealing with an ankle injury over the past few weeks.

Despite the injury, Reynolds remained on the field after the game, taking photos with young fans and signing autographs for them.

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Vizzina's injury and limited availability Vizzina had limited involvement in practice throughout the week and appeared to be struggling physically during Saturday's contest, visibly limping at several points. Despite the quarterback changes, Clemson could not turn the game around, falling 20-6 to Georgia Tech.

Vizzina opened the 2026 season as Clemson's starting quarterback, leading the Tigers in their first two outings against LSU and Georgia Southern.

Across those appearances, he accumulated 102 passing yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions before an elbow injury forced him out of the Georgia Southern game.

Although Clemson removed Vizzina from its injury report ahead of the September 25 matchup against California, he remained available only for emergency situations. He did not regain full availability until the Tigers' October 24 game against Virginia Tech.

Reynolds' rise to starting quarterback Tait Reynolds has recorded 1,446 passing yards this season, along with three touchdowns and four interceptions. The 19-year-old quarterback has also contributed 310 yards on the ground and scored twice as a runner, while posting a quarterback rating of 41.8.

Although Reynolds began the 2026 campaign as Clemson's second-choice quarterback behind Vizzina, he moved into the starting role ahead of the Week 3 matchup against North Carolina on September 19.

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Head coach Dabo Swinney previously explained that the decision was influenced by Reynolds' stronger overall performances and Vizzina's elbow injury, which he sustained against Georgia Southern on September 12.