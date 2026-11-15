Tait Reynolds latest injury update: Clemson QB leaves Georgia Tech Game early as Christopher Vizzina takes over
Clemson initially turned to Trent Pearman after Tait Reynolds exited but later brought in Christopher Vizzina, who has also been dealing with an ankle injury.
Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds was forced out of Saturday's matchup against Georgia Tech after suffering a left knee injury during a rushing attempt.
Tait Reynolds left Georgia Tech game with injury
The injury occurred on the opening drive when Reynolds took off for a 7-yard gain before sliding to end the play. He appeared to be in discomfort as he got up and needed assistance from teammates to leave the field. After being examined in the locker room, he eventually returned to the sideline wearing a knee brace.
With Reynolds unavailable, Clemson initially brought in Trent Pearman to lead the offense. However, after struggling to make an impact, Pearman was replaced by Christopher Vizzina, who has also been dealing with an ankle injury over the past few weeks.
Despite the injury, Reynolds remained on the field after the game, taking photos with young fans and signing autographs for them.
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Vizzina's injury and limited availability
Vizzina had limited involvement in practice throughout the week and appeared to be struggling physically during Saturday's contest, visibly limping at several points. Despite the quarterback changes, Clemson could not turn the game around, falling 20-6 to Georgia Tech.
Vizzina opened the 2026 season as Clemson's starting quarterback, leading the Tigers in their first two outings against LSU and Georgia Southern.
Across those appearances, he accumulated 102 passing yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions before an elbow injury forced him out of the Georgia Southern game.
Although Clemson removed Vizzina from its injury report ahead of the September 25 matchup against California, he remained available only for emergency situations. He did not regain full availability until the Tigers' October 24 game against Virginia Tech.
Reynolds' rise to starting quarterback
Tait Reynolds has recorded 1,446 passing yards this season, along with three touchdowns and four interceptions. The 19-year-old quarterback has also contributed 310 yards on the ground and scored twice as a runner, while posting a quarterback rating of 41.8.
Although Reynolds began the 2026 campaign as Clemson's second-choice quarterback behind Vizzina, he moved into the starting role ahead of the Week 3 matchup against North Carolina on September 19.
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Head coach Dabo Swinney previously explained that the decision was influenced by Reynolds' stronger overall performances and Vizzina's elbow injury, which he sustained against Georgia Southern on September 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More