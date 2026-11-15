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Mike Matthews injury update: Tennessee WR seen on crutches after exiting Texas A&M game early

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews landed awkwardly at the Aggies' 11-yard line, stayed down and needed medical assistance to leave the field.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 05:39:52 IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews was forced out of Saturday's game against Texas A&M after appearing to injure his right leg.

Mike Matthews suffers knee Injury

Mike Matthews was forced out of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. (Getty Images via AFP)
Mike Matthews was forced out of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. (Getty Images via AFP)

Matthews sustained a right knee injury according to ESPN.

The receiver was brought down following a reception and needed assistance from trainers to get off the field. He spent several minutes inside the injury tent before emerging on crutches and heading to the locker room.

Also read | Tait Reynolds latest injury update: Clemson QB leaves Georgia Tech Game early as Christopher Vizzina takes over

Tennessee's medical staff rushed to assist him and eventually helped him off the field, with the receiver unable to put any weight on his right leg.

The catch that led to his injury also helped Tennessee move into field-goal range, setting up a 30-yard kick that brought the No. 9 Vols within one point at 7-6.

Matthews leads Tennessee’s receiving corps

Tennessee came into the matchup with a 7-2 overall record and a 4-2 SEC mark, placing the team at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.

Matthews leads Tennessee’s receiving corps this season with 39 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns. Before exiting with the injury against Texas A&M, he had contributed two catches for 42 yards. Five-star freshman TK Keys took his place in the lineup.

Also read | Duke RB Nate Sheppard sets program record despite Blue Devils’ struggles vs Miami

If Matthews is unable to return soon, Braylon Staley and Radarious Jackson are likely to see increased opportunities in the receiving unit.

Tennessee injury list grows

Tennessee has endured a difficult season on the injury front and can hardly afford another major setback. With Matthews playing such a crucial role in the offense, Vols fans will be hoping the wide receiver can return to action soon.

The Vols have already lost nine players to season-ending injuries this season, including several key contributors:

  • Daune Morris (Running back): Broken leg
  • Tyree Weathersby (Starting defensive end): Knee injury
  • Wendell Moe (Starting left guard): Injury
  • Edrees Farooq (Starting safety): Knee injury
  • Ethan Davis (Starting tight end): Knee injury
  • Dylan Lewis (Safety): Foot injury
  • Joakim Dodson (Wide receiver/kick returner): Leg injury
  • Jaedon Harmon (Linebacker): Knee injury
  • Jadais Richard (Cornerback): Upper-body injury

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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