Myles Garrett injury update: When will Rams DE return? Sean McVay delivers disappointing news ahead of Bills clash

Myles Garrett, one of the Los Angeles Rams’ biggest offseason acquisitions, has featured in just one game through the first four weeks of the season. He has been sidelined for the other three matchups, and the defensive end could remain out for an extended period.

Myles Garrett injury update

Myles Garrett is unlikely to participate in practice next week. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed Garrett’s injury during his press conference on Saturday, indicating that the defensive end is unlikely to participate in practice next week.

The Rams are not expected to bring Garrett back from injured reserve immediately after he becomes eligible to return in Week 6. The 30-year-old defensive end on the mend after undergoing knee surgery following Los Angeles’ season-opening defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

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{{^usCountry}} "His surgery went really well. He's making good progress. As far as what that timeline looks like, it's kind of week to week in terms of how he feels. But I would say it's more likely that we do not start his clock next week," the Rams coach said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His surgery went really well. He's making good progress. As far as what that timeline looks like, it's kind of week to week in terms of how he feels. But I would say it's more likely that we do not start his clock next week," the Rams coach said. {{/usCountry}}

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Garrett will sit out his fourth consecutive game when the Rams face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, allowing him to become eligible for activation from injured reserve. Despite reaching that point, the latest update indicates that Los Angeles is likely to hold off on bringing him back as he continues his recovery.

Rams adjust defensive line without Garrett

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Since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a June trade, Garrett has appeared in just one game for the Rams, featuring in their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. His ongoing absence has forced Los Angeles to rely on other defensive players to fill the gap left by the high-profile offseason addition.

With Garrett sidelined, Josaiah Stewart has taken on a starting role alongside Byron Young. The Rams have also rotated rookie Wesley Bailey and Desjuan Johnson into the defensive line rotation as they attempt to fill the void.

Garrett’s record-breaking season

Garrett’s knee problems began affecting his availability before the regular season, forcing him to miss most of training camp. McVay had previously described the issue as irritation in the knee.

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He is coming off a dominant 2025 season in which he registered 60 tackles and 33 tackles for loss. The Rams #95 also set a new NFL single-season record by recording 23 sacks, underscoring the kind of production Los Angeles expected from its major offseason acquisition.

He has not yet had the opportunity to play alongside Aaron Donald, who ended his retirement to return to the Rams ahead of the 2026 season.

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