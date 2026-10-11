Why are the Cardinals trading Marvin Harrison Jr.? Where might the WR land next? Explained

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s stint with the Arizona Cardinals could be nearing its end after three seasons, with the franchise reportedly exploring a trade involving the wide receiver, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Cardinals have reportedly informed Marvin Harrison Jr. that he will be inactive for their Week 5 matchup. (AP Photo)

The Cardinals have reportedly informed Marvin Harrison Jr. that he will be inactive for their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions as the team prepares to move the wide receiver via trade.

However, his potential destination and the compensation Arizona could receive for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft remain unknown.

The Cardinals could finalize a trade after Sunday’s clash with Detroit, with Harrison set to sit out the game.

Why are Cardinals trading Marvin Harrison Jr.? A potential trade involving Marvin Harrison Jr. would be an unexpected turn from the Cardinals’ decision to select him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, his declining numbers and diminishing role in Arizona’s offensive plans may have prompted the franchise to consider parting ways with the wide receiver.

Under new head coach Mike LaFleur, Harrison has struggled to establish himself as a key part of the Cardinals’ offense. Through four games this season, he has recorded just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Also read | Mike Ditka called himself Trump's 'biggest fan’ but once turned down his RNC invite in a surprising political twist

Coming out of Ohio State, the 24-year-old was widely regarded as one of the most reliable prospects in his draft class when Arizona selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2024.

Harrison’s declining production in Arizona He made a promising start to his NFL career, finishing his rookie season with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. His numbers took a step backward in 2025, when he managed 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns before an injury prematurely ended his campaign.

The arrival of a new coaching staff has done little to revive his production so far. Harrison went without a single target in Week 2 and has not caught more than two passes in any game this season.

Meanwhile, tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson have increasingly become central figures in Arizona’s passing attack, further reducing Harrison’s prominence in the team’s target distribution.

Where will Harrison Jr. go next? Houston Texans Although Harrison’s next destination remains uncertain, the Houston Texans have emerged as a potential contender for the wide receiver amid ongoing trade speculation. NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have indicated that Houston is among the teams involved in discussions with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison,” Schefter tweeted on X.