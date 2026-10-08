Why was Kyle Juszczyk fined and why did NFL rescind it? 49ers FB’s celebration drama explained

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has successfully appealed the fine he received from the NFL over a celebration that the league initially considered “offensive.” The celebration involved Juszczyk mimicking the act of drinking, which officials believed resembled someone chugging a beer. Kyle Juszczyk has successfully appealed the fine he received from the NFL. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Why was Kyle Juszczyk fined? Juszczyk was originally handed a $29,852 fine for two violations of the NFL’s sportsmanship rules after celebrating two catches during the third quarter of San Francisco’s Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers fullback performed the same celebration he has used for years while fans at Levi’s Stadium chanted “Juice!” in reference to his nickname.

The punishment marked the second consecutive week in which Juszczyk had been fined by the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Team, prompting an immediate reaction from fans and fellow players.

Also read | Why did NFL suspend line judge Jeff Seeman and referee Adrian Hill? Reason behind punishment explained

The NFL determined that Juszczyk’s celebration crossed the line under its sportsmanship rules because it appeared to depict drinking alcohol.

Why did NFL rescind Juszczyk's fine? After receiving the fine, Juszczyk appealed the NFL’s decision. An appeals officer ultimately ruled in his favor, with the league confirming Wednesday that the $14,926 portion of the punishment tied to the celebration had been rescinded.

ESPN was first to report that the fine had been overturned on appeal.

"The NFL has rescinded the $14,926 fine it imposed on 49ers FB Kyle 'Juice' Juszczyk for what it thought was a distasteful celebration of chugging a beer," NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X, Wednesday morning.