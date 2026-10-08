Why was Kyle Juszczyk fined and why did NFL rescind it? 49ers FB’s celebration drama explained
The NFL determined that Kyle Juszczyk’s celebration crossed the line under its sportsmanship rules because it appeared to depict drinking alcohol.
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has successfully appealed the fine he received from the NFL over a celebration that the league initially considered “offensive.” The celebration involved Juszczyk mimicking the act of drinking, which officials believed resembled someone chugging a beer.
Why was Kyle Juszczyk fined?
Juszczyk was originally handed a $29,852 fine for two violations of the NFL’s sportsmanship rules after celebrating two catches during the third quarter of San Francisco’s Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
The 49ers fullback performed the same celebration he has used for years while fans at Levi’s Stadium chanted “Juice!” in reference to his nickname.
The punishment marked the second consecutive week in which Juszczyk had been fined by the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Team, prompting an immediate reaction from fans and fellow players.
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The NFL determined that Juszczyk’s celebration crossed the line under its sportsmanship rules because it appeared to depict drinking alcohol.
Why did NFL rescind Juszczyk's fine?
After receiving the fine, Juszczyk appealed the NFL’s decision. An appeals officer ultimately ruled in his favor, with the league confirming Wednesday that the $14,926 portion of the punishment tied to the celebration had been rescinded.
ESPN was first to report that the fine had been overturned on appeal.
"The NFL has rescinded the $14,926 fine it imposed on 49ers FB Kyle 'Juice' Juszczyk for what it thought was a distasteful celebration of chugging a beer," NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X, Wednesday morning.
The league explained that it was withdrawing the fine because the celebration was intended to simulate drinking from a juice box rather than a beer.
The 35-year-old fullback had maintained that interpretation of the celebration, making the appeal successful.
Juszczyk raises sponsorship question
Juszczyk also described the punishment as hypocritical given the NFL’s relationship with alcohol brands, pointing to the prominent presence of Bud Light sponsorships surrounding the league.
For now, the appeal has cleared Juszczyk of the controversial celebration fine, although the veteran fullback remains sidelined after suffering a bone bruise in his leg during San Francisco’s Week 4 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The win moved the 49ers to 4-0, but Juszczyk is currently out of the lineup while recovering from the injury.
Juszczyk's recent NFL fines
The Week 2 penalty was not Juszczyk’s first fine of the 2026 season. He was previously fined $20,033 for illegally using his helmet during San Francisco’s Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.
The latest punishment, which ultimately rescinded, was Juszczyk’s sixth NFL fine over the past three seasons. Two of those fines, each worth roughly $10,000, came after the 49ers’ upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round in January for illegal use of the helmet.
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One incident from that game drew particular attention when Juszczyk appeared to use his helmet like a battering ram, bowling over Eagles safety Reed Blankenship during the second half.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More