Mike Ditka called himself Trump's 'biggest fan’ but once turned down his RNC invite in a surprising political twist

NFL legend and Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka has died at 86, bringing renewed attention to his long career in football and his outspoken support for Donald Trump. NFL legend Mike Ditka has died at 86, reviving memories of his support for Trump and his surprising refusal of the president’s 2016 RNC invitation.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ditka, who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl title, once called himself Trump's “biggest fan.” Yet in 2016, he declined an invitation to speak at the Republican National Convention, even after Trump personally invited him. The decision offered an unexpected twist in the story of a football icon known for his strong political views.

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According to Reuters and the Associated Press, Ditka's family announced his death on Friday, October 9, 2026. His family remembered him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Mike Ditka called himself Trump's ‘biggest fan’ Ditka made his support for Trump clear during the 2016 presidential campaign. However, when reports surfaced that the former Chicago Bears coach would speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, he said he had not received an invitation.

“No one's ever talked to me about it,” Ditka told the Chicago Tribune, according to Yahoo Sports.

Trump later contacted Ditka personally and invited him to speak at the convention. But the NFL legend was not ready to take the stage.

“I spoke with Mr. Trump this afternoon and he invited me. But I don't think I'm going to go,” Ditka said.

The decision surprised some people because Ditka had publicly praised Trump and his political views. Still, declining the invitation did not mean he had withdrawn his support.

In a 2016 interview, Ditka criticized Republican leaders who were reluctant to back Trump, arguing that the party needed to unite behind its nominee.

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Why did Mike Ditka refuse Trump's RNC invitation? The story received renewed attention in April 2024, when the Chicago Sun-Times revisited a 2016 phone call involving Ditka, Trump and former Trump aide Hope Hicks.

According to the newspaper's account, columnist Michael Sneed helped arrange a conference call between Trump and Ditka after reports suggested the coach might speak at the convention.

During the call, Trump praised Ditka and formally invited him to speak. Ditka expressed agreement with Trump's views but explained that he was not interested in taking part in the event.

The conversation ended abruptly after Ditka declined the invitation. Sneed later wrote that Hicks called him shortly afterward and appeared worried about the fallout. She indicated that she feared her job could be at risk because Trump had expected Ditka to accept.

Despite those concerns, Hicks continued working with Trump and later held senior roles in his White House.

Mike Ditka's NFL career and legacy Ditka was one of the most recognizable figures in NFL history. He first made his name as a tight end, playing for the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. He later moved into coaching and became a Chicago sports icon.

His biggest achievement came when he led the Bears to victory in Super Bowl XX after the 1985 season. That team is remembered as one of the most dominant in NFL history.

Ditka was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. He also became known for his outspoken personality and conservative political views.

His death at 86 has brought renewed attention to his football achievements and his public life. The story of his relationship with Trump offers another glimpse into Ditka's character as he was willing to voice his support for a political figure while still saying no when he did not want to take part in a campaign event.