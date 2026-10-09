Mike Ditka's cause of death: What to know about his health history

Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86, his family announced on Friday. Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86. (X/ Jordan Schultz)

In a heartfelt statement, his family remembered him not only as a football legend but also as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

Mike Ditka's cause of death Mike Ditka’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed by his family. No official information about the circumstances of his death has been released.

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Mike Ditka's health problems over the years Ditka faced several health challenges throughout his life, including heart problems, a minor stroke, and multiple hip surgeries. Despite these setbacks, he continued to make public appearances and enjoy activities such as golf.

Hip problems and multiple surgeries Years of football-related injuries and arthritis took a toll on Ditka’s hips. A foot injury in 1965 affected his walking, and he underwent right hip replacement surgery in 1984, followed by a left hip replacement in 1992. Later reports also mentioned additional hip procedures. He was seen walking with a noticeable limp in his later years.

1988 heart attack In November 1988, while coaching the Chicago Bears, Ditka suffered a mild heart attack at age 49. He was hospitalized and received treatment for a blocked artery. Remarkably, he returned to the sidelines about 11 days later.

Irregular heartbeat in 1999 In 1999, while coaching the New Orleans Saints, Ditka underwent cardioversion, a procedure that uses controlled electrical shocks to restore a normal heart rhythm.

Minor stroke in 2012 On November 16, 2012, Ditka experienced symptoms involving his hand and speech while playing cards at a country club in the Chicago area. He was hospitalized briefly and later described the episode as “not a big deal.” He recovered quickly and returned to his regular activities.

Heart attack in 2018 In late November 2018, Ditka suffered another heart attack while golfing in Florida at age 79. Although his agent initially described it as mild, Ditka later called it “massive.”

He spent about a week and a half in the hospital, where he received four stents and had a pacemaker implanted. Following his recovery, he returned to activities including golf.